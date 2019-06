| June 11, 2019 | Calendar

Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Summerlin Showroom with wine and hors' doeuvres!

Thursday, June 27

6pm to 8pm

Explore exclusive finishes, experience the interactive Design Studio, and meet the professional design consultant to learn about custom organizational solutions for the entire home.

California Closets

Downtown Summerlin

1825 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 170