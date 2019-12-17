Phebe Wahl | December 11, 2020 | Style & Beauty

As co-creative director of the Buccellati brand, jewelry designer Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein is the fourth generation to join the family’s legacy. The Italian-born beauty has been reflecting on an unusual year at her home in Connecticut and gearing up for what is next.

“I love being here. It is quiet, peaceful and gives me a lot of time to be creative,” she says. “At Buccellati we are working on a spectacular new jewelry collection that we will present in Paris during couture in June,” she reveals. We polled the designer to share some of her stylish gems.

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but I love skincare products. I am obsessed with Yurga Skin Care, which is made by my facialist.”

“I love to give candles by Otherland. They are the perfect gift—simple, artistic, and there is always a new scent to discover.”

“There are a few artists that I love and have been recently following like Enrique Martínez Celaya, Friedrich Kunath and Daniel Richter.” Enrique Martínez Celaya, “The Faithful” (2018-2019, oil and wax on canvas), 150 inches by 116 inches

“My plan is to be in Florida for the holidays. A nice pair of sandals and a long flowy dress will be appropriate for the weather.”

“My favorite pieces are Macri bracelets and Hawaii earrings. They are my go-to favorite holiday jewels and really perfect for every occasion.”