Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein Divulges The Pieces She's Loving RN

Phebe Wahl | December 11, 2020 | Style & Beauty

As co-creative director of the Buccellati brand, jewelry designer Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein is the fourth generation to join the family’s legacy. The Italian-born beauty has been reflecting on an unusual year at her home in Connecticut and gearing up for what is next.Lucrezia Buccellati photo

“I love being here. It is quiet, peaceful and gives me a lot of time to be creative,” she says. “At Buccellati we are working on a spectacular new jewelry collection that we will present in Paris during couture in June,” she reveals. We polled the designer to share some of her stylish gems. Yurga Wri Fill photo

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but I love skincare products. I am obsessed with Yurga Skin Care, which is made by my facialist.” Otherland Daybed Straight

“I love to give candles by Otherland. They are the perfect gift—simple, artistic, and there is always a new scent to discover.” The Faithful art photo

“There are a few artists that I love and have been recently following like Enrique Martínez Celaya, Friedrich Kunath and Daniel Richter.” Enrique Martínez Celaya, “The Faithful” (2018-2019, oil and wax on canvas), 150 inches by 116 inches Buccelatti shoe photo

“My plan is to be in Florida for the holidays. A nice pair of sandals and a long flowy dress will be appropriate for the weather.” Earrings photo high resMACRI Bracelets composition

“My favorite pieces are Macri bracelets and Hawaii earrings. They are my go-to favorite holiday jewels and really perfect for every occasion.”


Tags: beauty jewelry

Photography by: Portrait courtesy of Buccellati; “The Faithful” photos courtesy of Studio Enrique Martínez Celaya;
all other photos courtesy of brands

