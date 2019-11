| October 28, 2019 | Calendar

Don’t miss the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter behind the beloved song “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana, as she takes The Chelsea’s stage. Cara hit the top of the charts with her breakout song “Here” and continues to impress with tunes from her album Know-It-All.

When: 11/15 at 7:30 PM

Where: The Cosmopolitan

For more information - click here