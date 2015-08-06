    

ALS Association Nevada Chapter 2019 Drive to Defeat ALS Golf Classic

| November 28, 2018 | Calendar

Join the ALS Association Nevada Chapter in its 12th annual golf tournament at TPC Summerlin.

Funds raised will go to help those living with ALS in Nevada.

Check-in begins at 7am, shotguns begin at 8am and the awards lunch will be held at 1pm.

Reserve your spot for a chance at some amazing raffle and hole-in-one prizes!

Current sponsors are Golden Entertainment and Republic Services; more sponsorship packages available.

Date: Monday, May 13th, 2019
Location: TPC Summerlin at 1700 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact the ALS Association Nevada Chapter at (702) 777-0500 or visit


Cost: Single for $400.00 or foursome for $1500.00

