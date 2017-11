8th Annual Fashion for Autism

| November 9, 2017 | Parties

On Friday, November 3rd, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation celebrated the 8th Annual Fashion for Autism Gala at Aria Resort and Casino. Fashion forward guests enjoyed a champagne reception while mingling and bidding on lavish auction items. The show opened with a party on the runway as Neiman Marcus presented a breathtaking fashion show showcasing the season’s latest trends. The foundation honored community leaders who have worked tirelessly to ensure that families dealing with autism receive the help and support they need. The honorees included Dr. Julie Foutz Beasley, John Guedry, and International star and Golden Globe Award winning actress Pia Zadora, who performed that evening as well. Former Grant a Gift program clients, Haley Daniels and Jonas Martin were awarded the Self-Advocate Community Achievement Award for their significant accomplishments in the community. It was the foundation’s largest gala to date drawing a crowd of 680 guests and raising over $600,000 in support of Grant a Gift’s mission to help children, youth, and their families fight autism in Nevada.

Photography by Edison Graff from Stardust Fallout



