Parties

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

People

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

October 30, 2020

Food & Drink

December 11, 2020

December 7, 2020

December 4, 2020

Home & Real Estate

November 11, 2020

October 30, 2020

October 26, 2020

Style & Beauty

December 11, 2020

December 10, 2020

December 4, 2020

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
8 Designer Slides To Keep You Chic & Cozy This Holiday Season

| December 10, 2020 | Style & Beauty

feragamo slide

So, your family vacation was cancelled and your holiday office party moved to zoom. It's not all bad news. At least you don't have to wear heels - but that doesn't mean you don't want to look your best!

Dressing up is one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday, and thanks to these designer slides, you can be fashionable and comfortable for that indoor celebration. Whether you're opening presents by the fireplace, sipping a hot toddy on the deck or just rewatching Home Alone for the millionth time on your couch, this festive foorwear will help you slip into holiday cheer.

See also: Fashion Week Went Virtual This Year—Here's How It Went

Venetian Mule by Le Monde Beryl

Le Monde Beryl Venetian Mule

These rust velvet beauties feel like slipping into a pair of clouds, thanks to the cushioned calf leather insole. Expert Italian crafstmanship is on display with grosgain piping, 100 percent lamb leaher outer soles and vegetable fiber textile materials. The 15 mm heel will keep you stepping all night - or you can just kick you feet up on an ottoman. Your choice.

The Mule by Margaux

margaux mule

Lounge with professionalism in these stylish Spanish slides. Taking design cues from Margaux's loafers, these slip-ons bring feminine mystique to the classic smoking slipper. Italian suede and plush foam padding make these hard to resist. Be advisded, The Mule runs smaller than other Margaux styles.

Double Bow Mule by Salvatore Ferragamo

salvatore ferragamo double bow mule

Stun the neighbors with these shimmering suede slides in metallic taffeta. They're sophisticated with a side of flash, though the minimal design keeps things in check. The Italian artisans who made this one had extra fun with the double bow, and you can take the fun with you from day to night.

Cosy Bb Flat Mule by Balenciaga

balenciaga cosy bb flat mule

Let this 100 percent calfskin leather keep you warm. Embossed with crocodile pattern, this matte black design still shines with classic Balenciaga richness. Made in Italy, the sole matches the finishfor a striking look that'll turn your kitchen into a Milano runway. The shoes come gift-wrapped in a Balenciaga dustbag.

Shearling Loafer Slides by Rosetta Getty

rosetta getty shearling laofer slides

Nothing says "festive" like a pair of fuzzy slipper, and these furry friends are simply the fuzziest. Fun and fashionable, you'll be a Hollywood starlet right out of the '40s in these slides, made from 100 percent sheepski, goat and kidsuede. Italian made, so you know it's divine. It's a Rosetta Getty brand favorite!

The Payson Slide Pearl Flat by Stuart Weitzman

stuart weitzman payson slide pearl flat

The holiday season is all about the sparkle, and these pearl flat loafers are the brightest of the bunch. You'll be anything but dull in faux pearl with a 10 mm block heel and almond toe. It's dripping in feminine glamour, perfect for silk robes, but you could rock it with a blazer and jeans if you felt so inspired

Evelin Metallic Leather & Shearling Mule by Schutz

schutz evening metallic leather mule

Speaking of star bursts, this gold wonder will catch the eye of everyone in the room - even if that's just your kids and the dog. The metallic leather is soft as can be with a faux fur trim you have to touch to believe. It's disco chic for the living room, and it's just begging to be worn whenever parties come back.

The Mule by Margaux - Leopard

the mule margaux leopard

Yes, this classic is back, but this time, it's got print. Leopard never goes out of style, and you'll look ready to pounce with these babies, even if you're snuggled under the blanket. Made in Spain, the 5 mm plush foam padding with keep you comfy wihle the Italian haircalf leather and nappa binding keeps you runway chic. The Mule runs smaller than other styles, so be sure of your sizing.

Tags: shoes designer web-og

Photography by: Courtesy of Orchard Mile

