8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Elizabeth Harper | October 30, 2020 | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate

Dress your table with a swirl of handblown glass, artisanal ceramics and witty objets in a kaleidoscope of candied colors.

Cultiver linen tablecloth in blushCultiver linen tablecloth in blush, cultiver.com

Estelle wine glass in Coral Peach PinkEstelle wine glass in Coral Peach Pink, estellecoloredglass.com

Yield glass French press in verdeYield glass French press in verde, yielddesign.co

Klimchi Hobnail tall jug in lilacKlimchi Hobnail tall jug in lilac, us.klimchi.com

HAY Splash vase in Lemon Swirl imageHAY Splash vase in Lemon Swirl, us.hay.com

Helle Mardahl candy dish and cocktail glassHelle Mardahl candy dish in violet and Bonbon cocktail glass, hellemardahl.com

SIN Moth fruit bowl in speckled whiteSIN Moth fruit bowl in speckled white, virginiasin.com

Pomelo Casa Melocoton pitchers shop nowPomelo Casa Melocoton small, medium and large pitchers, pomelocasa.com

Photography by: Courtesy of Cultiver; Estelle photo by Catherine Hurt Photography; Courtesy of Yield; Courtesy of Klimchi; Courtesy of Hay; Helle Mardahl photo by Alastair Philip Wiper; SIN photo by Elsa Melero; Pomelo Casa photo by Sharon Radisch

