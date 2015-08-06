8 Female Philanthropists Redefining Their Industries

By Sarah Feldberg | October 9, 2017 | People

Each year, Vegas celebrates a select group of generous philanthropists. Our annual Vegas Gives event - this year hled with the Howard Hughes Corporation at Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes in the Ridges on Nov 2 - pays tribute to nine powerful women.

Kristine Creel

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Each November, Las Vegas women gather for Make- A-Wish Southern Nevada’s Fashion Show Luncheon at Spago. And for the last 15 years, Kristine Creel has been a key part of the event’s success, first as a committee member and now, as co-chair, working alongside Melissa Akkaway and chairwoman Linda Richardson. Last year, the luncheon raised over $480,000, money that stays in Nevada and helps fulfill the more than 100 wishes the organization grants each year to children facing life-threatening medical conditions. “Health is everything. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you have. No one is immune to having a horrible health issue,” says Creel, who recently left Creel Printing to take on the CEO role at By Design Publishing. “These children deserve to just be children and to have happiness.”

Nina Mirzayan

After School All-Stars

If you were afraid of the dentist as a child, Dr. Nina Mirzayan was not in charge of your teeth. “My goal in life is to provide kids with a positive experience,” says the California native, who came to Las Vegas for her residency and never went home. “You’d be surprised how many kids come skipping through the office, because we can make it fun and easy and painless.” This fall, Mirzayan is taking on a new goal, launching a series of entertaining dental demos for local students through After School All-Stars, which provides free after school programs in academics, life skills, and health and fitness for thousands of atrisk students across 16 local schools. Now, Mirzayan is adding a little dental education to the mix, teaching the kids why their teeth are important and how to take care of them. Who knows, she adds, “Maybe one of them will become a dentist.”

Joanna Baumann

NSPCA

In April, Joanna Baumann was leaving work when she saw two boys waving something in the air. As they approached, Baumann could see it was a puppy, and the boys were choking the terrified creature. “You could tell it was on its last legs. Its eyes were bulging out,” says the Sunny 106.5 morning show co-host and VP of marketing for iHeartMedia Las Vegas. “I got involved.” Involved is an apt description of the bubbly Chicago transplant and self-proclaimed biggest cheerleader for Las Vegas. Baumann supports various animal organizations and volunteers with the NSPCA, the largest no-kill shelter in Nevada. Last year she joined their honorary board to raise awareness about pet adoptions and animal abuse. “I have this great platform, so the most important thing for me to do is be a voice for the voiceless.” And that puppy? Xena Warrior Princess found her forever home. “She’s a happy, healthy member of my family,” Baumann says.

Jennifer Carleton

Tyler Robinson Foundation

When a child receives a pediatric cancer diagnosis, there are the expected costs: medical tests and treatments, hospital stays and in-home care. But alongside those bills are a raft of others. That’s where the Tyler Robinson Foundation comes in. “TRF grants ease the burden families face while battling pediatric cancer by helping to alleviate the unforeseen costs like childcare, rent, utility bills and travel expenses,” says Jennifer Carleton, partner in the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and board chair of TRF. Created by Imagine Dragons in 2014 in honor of a teenage fan who died of cancer, TRF has served 300 families over the last three years, and Carleton’s mission is to grow its local presence. “Since the day I first joined the TRF Board, I have witnessed the day-to-day struggle of pediatric cancer families,” she says. “All of our families are grateful for every day they have. It is hard not to be inspired by that sense of gratitude and joy.”

Katie O’Neill

Art Museum at Symphony Park

Katie O’Neill was at Tilting the Basin this spring when she spotted several of her daughter’s classmates. The motivated 8-year-olds had heard about the pop-up exhibition of contemporary Nevada art in class and brought their parents and siblings to see the show. O’Neill had an epiphany. “I realized this is going to be driven by youth. They’re really going to drive the future of this project.” This “project” is the forthcoming Art Museum at Symphony Park and Vegas native O’Neill is its chair. She envisions it as a bold space with wide-ranging exhibits and educational programming that welcomes Las Vegans of all stripes. “It’s going to take our entire community coming together to make this happen,” she says. “We are the largest major metropolitan area that does not have an art museum, and we are a world class city. It’s time to have an art museum.”

Sue Manteris

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Southern Nevada

The fight against childhood leukemia became intensely personal for Sue Manteris and her family last year, when her 12-year-old grandson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rapidly progressing cancer of the bone marrow and blood. “Michael was the strongest, bravest kid that any of us ever knew,” she remembers. “I would hear stories of him teasing the nurses. That was his personality, laughing, smiling, the most beautiful smile.” The Boulder City community rallied around Michael, joining bone marrow registries, adding Team Michael logos to the backboards in his elementary school gym and sending so many letters the hospital asked them to stop. Michael passed away in March, but Manteris is continuing the battle against AML through her support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is leading research into new treatments for AML. “This is just one small thing that I can do to help other families,” Manteris says. “I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. I’m not able to cure this disease, but in my way, I’ll do whatever I can.”

Lee M. Riseman

Nevada Ballet Theatre

When Lee M. Riseman arrived in Las Vegas 21 years ago, she immediately began seeking out cultural experiences for her kids. She found Nevada Ballet Theatre. “They danced and attended shows,” remembers the Luxury Estates International realtor and NBT board member, who gushes over the Smith Center and even got engaged inside Reynolds Hall last year during a production of “Idaho!” Riseman describes the ballet and its home as “the total experience of the new Las Vegas,” and she wants more people to see it for themselves. NBT’s Future Dance program currently reaches more than 20,000 underserved Clark County students, but Riseman is dedicated to expanding its reach and introducing more kids to the wonder of ballet. “I really believe it’s much more than dance. It gives these children purpose, confidence, self-esteem and accomplishment.”

Rachelle Crupi

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Each November, Las Vegas women gather for Make- A-Wish Southern Nevada’s Fashion Show Luncheon at Spago. And for the last 15 years, Kristine Creel has been a key part of the event’s success, first as a committee member and now, as co-chair, working alongside Melissa Akkaway and chairwoman Linda Richardson. Last year, the luncheon raised over $480,000, money that stays in Nevada and helps fulfill the more than 100 wishes the organization grants each year to children facing life-threatening medical conditions. “Health is everything. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you have. No one is immune to having a horrible health issue,” says Creel, who recently left Creel Printing to take on the CEO role at By Design Publishing. “These children deserve to just be children and to have happiness.”