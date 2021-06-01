7 Sizzling Performances To Catch This Summer

Allison Mitchell | June 1, 2021 | People Lifestyle

From Bruno Mars to Cirque du Soleil, top talents are headed to the Las Vegas Strip.



The eccentric cast of Spiegelworld’s Absinthe PHOTO COURTESY OF SPIEGELWORLD

1. Absinthe by Spiegelworld

Circus, burlesque and vaudeville are brought together in Absinthe by Spiegelworld at Caesars Palace, which recently toasted its 10th anniversary. Hosted and produced by The Gazillionaire, the 18-and-up show takes place on the hotel’s Roman Plaza and delights with feats of strength, talent and more. Book the Dom Perignon VIP package to score your own private table, dedicated VIP service and a bottle of the top-of-the-line Champagne. The fun takes place Wednesday through Sunday, with two shows per night. 702.534.3419, spiegelworld.com/absinthe

2. Bill Burr

Internationally recognized funnyman Bill Burr will bring his comedic chops to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas July 2 and 3. The anticipated shows mark the launch of the comedian’s two-year residency at The Chelsea. Host of the popular Monday Morning podcast, the Grammy-nominated talent has garnered a following thanks to his own comedy specials and roles in movies like The King of Staten Island opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. 800.745.3000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com



Bruno Mars PHOTO BY HARPER SMITH

3. Bruno Mars

There will be 24K magic in the air when Grammy winner Bruno Mars hits the Park Theater stage at Park MGM. With six dates on the calendar in July (3 to 4, 9 to 10, 23 to 24), the show is sure to be full of back-to-back hits, including his latest single, “Leave the Door Open.” Book the premium 24K Gold package to enjoy three nights in a select MGM Resorts super suite of your choice, four premium seats in the theater’s VIP banquettes (with cocktail service), Bruno Mars swag, a $500 food and beverage credit, and more. 844.600.7275, mgmresorts.com



A performer balances on one hand in Cirque du Soleil’s Mystere; MYSTERE PHOTO BY RICHARD TERMINE

4. Cirque du Soleil

Regarded as one of the brands—if not the brand—that defines entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, Cirque du Soleil’s Mystere and O shows will return to Treasure Island and Bellagio June 28 and July 1, respectively. The unmatched artistry and skill of its gravitydefying performers will be on full display—and more appreciated than ever after a more than yearlong pause. The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino are also expected to relaunch by the summer’s end. cirquedusoleil.com

5. Dave Chappelle

There are few comics more influential than Dave Chappelle, and he continues to prove his undeniable draw with arena shows opposite surprise guests (July 2 to 3) and fellow heavy hitter Joe Rogan (July 8 to 9) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. In the past four years, the irreverent personality has performed more than 1,600 shows worldwide, making him one of the most-touring comics on the planet. Prepare for a night of sharp wit and plenty of laughter. 702.531.3826, axs.com



DJs Tiësto and Zedd are headed to the new Resorts World Las Vegas. TIËSTO AND ZEDD PHOTOS COURTESY OF ZOUK GROUP LAS VEGAS



6. Tiësto and Zedd

As Resorts World Las Vegas readies for its June 24 grand opening, its Zouk Group clubs, Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub, have announced two of the world’s most famous DJs as resident acts: Tiësto and Zedd. “Las Vegas is like home to me, and I can’t wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!” shares Tiësto. “My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world,” adds Zedd. Keep an eye out for dates for each artist’s multiyear residency to be announced soon. 702.676.7000, rwlasvegas.com; zoukgroup.com



Usher will kick off his inaugural Vegas residency July 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace USHER PHOTO COURTESY OF RCA RECORDS

7. Usher

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher is heading to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his debut Las Vegas residency beginning July 16. The 4,300-seat showcase will allow fans to experience the full range of Usher’s 20-year catalog, from 1994’s “Nice & Slow” to 2020’s “Bad Habits.” “I have missed performing for my fans live, and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” says Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!” 855.234.7469, caesars.com; ticketmaster.com/ushervegas