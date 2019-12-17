    

7 Fall Fashion Shows Illustrated

Produced by James Aguiar | Illustrations by Manuel Santelices | September 7, 2020 | Style & Beauty Feature Features National

For an animated take on the recent fall 2020 collections, we enlisted illustrator Manuel Santelices to capture the whimsy and joy seen on the runways. Through his creative eye, we see how the season will look alongside the exuberance of each designer’s vision.

Marc Jacobs

01MarcJacobs.jpg

Marc Jacobs always knows exactly how to leave his mark with a tour de force collection of greatest hits, including nods to ’60s era Jackie Kennedy and references to his own earlier work. What emerged was an entirely new nostalgia that looked completely relevant for today.

Prada

02Prada.jpg

Playing with a mix of masculine and feminine shapes and silhouettes, Miuccia Prada built her fall collection with the strength and determination of a fighter and with the confidence of an artist at the prime of her career, showing that women do run the world.

Alexander McQueen

03McQueen.jpg

No stranger to far-flung fantasies, Sarah Burton’s Alexander McQueen collection was no different for fall. With pinpoint accuracy and after a recent trip to Wales, the designer depicted all of the glamour and precision that come from the military uniforms that culminated her career with all of the romance and delicacy of a fairy tale.

Balenciaga

04Balenciaga.jpg

Under an ominous projected “sky” and a runway submerged in water, you might think Demna Gvasalia’s collection for Balenciaga was a foreshadowing of things to come. While his vision was replete with menacing figures dressed head-to-toe in black, this red coat was an unexpected standout and a ray of light for what the future of a new glamour could be.

Michael Kors

05MichaelKors.jpg

Knitwear to Michael Kors is what ultrasuede was to the late designer Halston. It’s his ultimate gift to fall. Relying on a strong equestrian theme, Kors set the stage for the season where riding boots are the new norm and stilettos are a thing of the past, proving this designer clearly has his feet on the ground.

Gucci

06Gucci.jpg

Designer Alessandro Michele knows the importance of putting on a show, and this season the viewer was given a peek behind the curtain and directly into his mind as we saw all of the backstage action reflected right back at us. No stranger to a nontraditional approach to showmanship and style, his Gucci collection continues to defy the norms and confronts with a new way of looking at beauty. Michele is a dream-maker doing what he does best, and just like a dream, he creates a surreal fantasy that cannot be defined.

Tom Ford

07TomFord.jpg

With a move out West to show his fall outing in Los Angeles, Tom Ford was entirely in his element. From an unexpected star-studded front row to a collection that captured Hollywood at its chicest, this was Ford in his comfort zone—unabashed and entirely unapologetic.

Tags: fashion

Photography by: Manuel Santelices

