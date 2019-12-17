6 Supplements For Optimal Skin Vitality

We all know the benefits of taking routine vitamins, but it’s also important to feed your face the nutrients it needs. Consider these beauty breakthroughs your skincare supplements to consume daily—as directed.
M-61 Hydraboost collagen and peptide water cream, m61labs.com
Plant-based collagen and biopeptides supplement depleted collagen levels around the delicate eye area in this eye-opening launch.
La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, laprairie.com
For those craving something truly luxe, La Prairie’s latest offers a highly concentrated form of caviar to resculpt and lift the skin.
MUTHA face oil, mutha.com
This 22-nutrient-dense seed oil boasts antioxidants and omega fatty acids, leaving you with a seriously impressive glow.
LYMA starter kit, lyma.life
Promising better sleep, more energy and improved skin—delivered in a chic copper vessel—this stylish supplement had us at hello.
Joanna Vargas daily serum, shop.joannavargas.com
Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas dubs her superserum “green juice for the skin.”
The Pill, thenueco.com
Known for its ingestibles, The Nue Co.’s first topical packs 27 highly potent yet nontoxic beauty boosters.
Photography by: Courtesy of brands