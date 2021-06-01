6 Las Vegas Clubs To Party At By Night

Allison Mitchell | June 1, 2021 | Lifestyle Food & Drink

Let the dancing and drinking commence! Las Vegas’ nightclubs have begun a triumphant return.

1. Drai’s Beach at Night

Set 11 stories above the Strip, the 65,000-square-foot rooftop at Drai’s allows revelers to celebrate from sunup to sundown—and beyond. Centered around multiple pools, the club features two full-service bars, specialty craft cocktails, top-notch bottle service, and myriad cabanas and bungalows. Soaring palm trees and bass-thumping music give attendees a taste of Miami nightlife in the heart of Sin City. “We took the longest pause in our nearly 25-year history in Las Vegas, so it feels really good to ease back into what we do best,” says Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing. “We’re coming back with one of the strongest and most enthusiastic teams and look forward to resuming full operation in the near future.” Sneak downstairs to Drai’s After Hours to keep the party going until 6AM. 702.777.3800, draisgroup.com/las-vegas



A look at Drenched After Dark at The Pool Marque PHOTO COURTESY OF TAO HOSPITALITY GROUP

2. Drenched After Dark at The Pool Marquee

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is redefining Sunday Funday thanks to Drenched After Dark at The Pool Marquee, a swim soiree under the stars where partygoers can make a splash with bottle service and late-night bites. An ideal way to cool off in the sizzling Vegas heat, the Sunday night affair features tunes by DJ Vice and required table reservations to ensure you’re safely distanced (and receiving primo service). If your schedule is limited to Friday or Saturday nights, head to Marquee Nightclub—DJ Pauly D will be spinning on select Fridays in June (4 and 11) and July (2 and 30). 702.333.9000, marqueelvnc.taogroup.com

3. Hakkasan Nightclub

Fresh off the news that Tao Group Hospitality has acquired Hakkasan Group, this storied nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino joins the newly combined company’s empire of 61 entertainment, dining and nightlife venues in 22 markets across five continents—talk about impressive. In a pandemic-driven pivot, the 10,000-square-foot club has reopened as a lounge concept in an upscale socially distanced setting, with reservations required. Retreat to one of its 26 private seating areas as tunes are pumped from a custom DJ booth beneath its electrifying ceiling. Two bars, accented by blue glass and steel, await to take your drink order. 702.891.3838, hakkasannightclub.com



Bottle service and celebrations are aplenty at TAO Lounge PHOTO COURTESY OF TAO HOSPITALITY GROUP

4. TAO Lounge

As TAO prepares to toast its 16th anniversary in September, its Worship Thursday late-night dining event is still going strong. A DJ sets the mood as diners enjoy a lively noshing and imbibing experience highlighted by TAO’s signature dishes and cocktails. Bottle service is offered as the witching hours approach. Things get kicked up a notch on Friday and Saturday nights as the dancing destination kicks things into high gear with guest DJs, all within TAO’s ultraluxe Asian design aesthetic. 702.388.8338, taolasvegas.com





A look at the plush lounge seating at The Terrace at OMNIA PHOTO COURTESY OF TAO HOSPITALITY GROUP

5. The Terrace at OMNIA

Open Friday and Saturdays, OMNIA has embraced its dazzling terrace and reopened as an alfresco lounge. Make a reservation to enjoy bottle service and photoworthy views of the Strip. LED features embedded into the floor and walls of the terrace bring OMNIA’s beloved lighting effects outside while a 50-foot main bar and a DJ booth drive home the party atmosphere. 702.785.6200, omniaclubs.com/las-vegas

6. XS Lounge

XS has prepared a star-studded DJ lineup for its weekend nightclub and night swim experiences featuring everyone from David Guetta and Diplo to Kygo and The Chainsmokers. The indoor-outdoor destination will also host the return of Art of the Wild July 23 to 25. 702.770.0097, xslasvegas.com