5 Questions With Las Vegas's Newest Resident Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Allison Mitchell | June 1, 2021 | People

America was first introduced to Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, where she competed for the love of leading man Colton Underwood. These days, the former Miss North Carolina USA is enjoying life off-camera alongside boyfriend Dean Unglert—whom she met during season six of Bachelor in Paradise—and taking the next step with the purchase of their first home together in Summerlin. Here, we catch up with the social media star on Las Vegas living and what’s next.

1. We’re excited to now call you a Las Vegas resident! What attracted you to Summerlin? I have family out here, so Dean and I would come visit often, and we fell in love with it. I personally love hot weather, so it’s perfect for me, but every time we came out here we felt so relaxed. There’s also plenty of hiking and rock climbing for us here too.

2. What excites you most about living in Vegas? There’s so much to do; I feel like I’ll never get bored. I’m also excited to be a homeowner and create a life here.

3. Where would we find you out and about? Two restaurants that stick out are Neighbors—they have the most amazing breakfast—and Nobu at Caesars. We recently had a celebratory dinner at Nobu and we were blown away, not only by the food but by the service too. I love downtown Summerlin and the Strip for shopping.

4. What do you enjoy most about creating online content? I have something coming up that is a dream come true! I absolutely love jewelry as I have so much fun with it, and I was able to create some pieces that will be out soon. Dean and I have also been so blessed to be able to check different countries off our bucket lists. We went to the Maldives together, and that has been a dream of mine for years.

5. The luxury I feel is worth every penny is... travel. I love getting to see new places and experience different cultures. At some point, Dean and I want to live in Japan for six months to a year, we love it there so much.