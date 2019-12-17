J.P. Anderson | December 23, 2020 | Lifestyle

From 500-mile ranges to sexy new stylings, the latest class of battery-powered cars puts forth a convincing argument that the golden age of luxury EVs is on its way. Here are five autos to keep your eye on.

The Cadillac Lyriq marks the iconic brand’s first foray into the EV realm.

The legacy brand’s first foray into the EV realm, this sleek crossover offers solid range at 300 miles and might just boast the coolest tech features of this bunch: Think hands-free driving with Super Cruise, remote self-parking whether the driver is inside or outside the vehicle, and an overhauled sound system that both reduces road noise and transforms in-auto sound with a 19-speaker AKG system. Sounds sweet to us. Available early 2022

The 2021 Lucid Air is set to be one of the most anticipated debuts of the coming year.

Inspired by the glamour and innovation of California, upstart automaker Lucid Motors has thrown down the gauntlet with its debut vehicle. The numbers speak for themselves: Up to 1080 horsepower; range of up to 517 miles; and a mere 20 minutes to DC fast-charge to 300 miles—plus a luxurious interior complete with glass canopy roof. And with more than 20 “studios” set to open in 2021, it’s clear that Lucid’s star is on the rise. Available spring 2021, Touring model from $95,000

Porsche’s Taycan proves that EVs can be a thrill to drive.

Porsche’s buzzy debut EV was an astonishing success, outselling every other sedan and coupe from the brand in the U.S. in the year’s third quarter. Given the model’s sexy looks and adrenaline-pumping power speed (the Turbo S gallops from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds), we’re not surprised. For 2021, look for improvements in charging convenience, battery preservation potential and a new Smartlift program that allows the car to be programmed to automatically rise over user-specified speed bumps and driveways. Available early 2021, from $103,800

Audi’s e-tron Sportback scores high marks for its refined design.

While not a world-beater in the range department at a mere 218, Audi’s second EV in its charge to reach 30% electrified models in the U.S. by 2025 is a compelling option nonetheless thanks to its refined design, superior comfort and impressive performance. Our favorite add-on for ’21? Charging ports are now offered on both sides of the vehicle for optimal convenience. From $69,100

SoCal startup Karma aims to make a major impact on the EV scene with its GSe-6.

The second Cali startup to make our list, this 6-year-old Irvine-based outfit turned heads with the plug-in hybrid Revero GT, a looker with an EV range of 80 and a full tank range of 360 (the wheels are driven by a pair of electric motors, while the gas engine fuels the battery pack), which was named 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal. Next up? The company goes full-on EV with the GSe-6, sure to be one of the most stylish electrics to hit the market in the coming year. Available late 2021, $79,900