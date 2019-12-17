5 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas

Allison Mitchell | May 7, 2021 | Food & Drink

Whether you're looking for a local roaster or a specially curated blend; searching for espresso, lattes or even coffee cocktails, here are the best 5 coffee shops in Las Vegas.

Brioche by Guy Savoy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace (@caesarspalace)

Start your day off with an order of sweet or savory French pastries from famed chef Guy Savoy at this Caesars Palace hot spot. Popular beverages include its café au lait, latte, cappuccino, mocha, espresso and iced coffee options. Caesars Palace, caesars.com

Makers & Finders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makers & Finders (@makerslv)

With two Las Vegas locations, Makers & Finders charms with its coffee and espresso bars featuring everything from its Bulletproof coffee (Left Coast MCT oil, Kerrygold butter and filtered coffee) to its Mexican spiced latte featuring Abuelita chocolate and five-spice house-made syrup. Order one of its brunch packages—for groups of two to six—and pair it with a coffee package if you’re on the go. Arts District and Downtown Summerlin, makerslv.com

Sambalatte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMBALATTE ROASTERY®️ (@sambalatte)

Known for its vibrant rainbow lattes, Sambalatte prides itself on redefining latte art and offering exceptional coffee that can be traced to its source from farmers in Brazil and beyond. Further, its top-notch baristas make ordering coffee a true experience—there’s even nightly live entertainment. How’s that for a next-level coffee shop ambiance? Boca Park, Molasky Center and Jones Boulevard, sambalatte.com

Urth Caffé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urth Caffe (@urthcaffe)

Located at Wynn Las Vegas, Urth Caffé offers exclusive signature coffee blends available in light, medium and dark roasts, single organic varietals, limited reserve offerings and Swiss Water decafs. Pull up a seat and make it a full meal with the beloved Urth Laguna Breakfast—two eggs any style, Urth potatoes, mixed mushrooms, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, sausage and whole wheat toast. A second location is planned to take root at the mixed-used development UnCommons in 2022. Wynn Las Vegas, urthcaffe.com

Vesta Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vesta Coffee (@vestacoffee)

Vesta’s traceable, fresh-crop coffees have been drawing locals and visitors alike to its Arts District locale since 2016. Expand your palate and try a salted pistachio latte (with pistachio orgeat, espresso and pistachio dust) paired with an order of its Sweet Dream toast topped with Nutella, almonds, coconut and Maldon salt. Don’t miss its brand-new shop outside of Summerlin on West Sahara Avenue, slated for a mid-May 2021 opening, featuring its first-ever drive-thru. Arts District, vestacoffee.com