7 Ways To Spend Your 4th of July in Las Vegas

From fireworks to picnics to parties and more, here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas for the perfect Independence Day.

Las Vegas Strip Firework Show

Since the best things are left classic, the Las Vegas Strip firework display is not only a Guinness World Record but also an “ooh” and “aah” generator. Beginning at 11PM, these stunning sparks will launch from the roofs of The ARIA Resort and Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, The Strat Hotel Casino & Skypod, The Venetian Las Vegas, Treasure Island Las Vegas and Resort World Las Vegas. To elevate the experience, the STRAT will be offering exclusive skyline views from their skytower. vegas.com

Exodus Festival

Bigger is always better in Sin City–Exodus Festival in Las Vegas grants each event goer with priority access to ten parties in the Strip. This festival features 20 different DJs at Vegas’ hottest beach club destinations, including the Chainsmokers, Diplo, Marshmello and Kygo. This year, Exodus is partnering with Desert Drip–Vegas’ party weekend experience–to add more fans to the summer fun. Purchase the super pass to cut the lines and guarantee the best seats at the pool, and in the club, all weekend. To elevate your experience further, book a VIP table, cabana or daybed. Multiple Locations. exoduslasvegas.com

Summerlin Patriotic Parade

Sport some extra red, white and blue at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. Back and better than ever to celebrate America’s birthday, over 50,000 Southern Nevadans will admire 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups, and representatives from local professional sports teams. Organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents, this parade will be the ultimate Party in the U.S.A.. 9AM, The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails Village of Summerlin, summerlinpatrioticparade.com

Legacy Lounge at Circa Resort and Casino Rooftop Firework Display

While there is no elevator to success, there is one to Legacy Club, Las Vegas’ elegant rooftop cocktail lounge on the 60th floor of Circa Resort & Casino. This spot attracts tipplers with a multitude of its unique features, particularly its panoramic views and 1,000-ounce gold collection. Head to this sky-high destination for an unbeatable view of 4th of July fireworks. Tickets can guarantee open bar packages and standing room, but VIP packages can elevate the experience even further. 7PM-10 PM, circalasvegas.com

Red Rock Resort Fireworks

As a pivotal part of the “Las Vegas With Love” campaign, tune in to Mix 94.1 and head to Red Rock Resort for family fun this 4th of July. For $25 per adult, and $10 per child under 12, enjoy a firework show from the pool beginning at 9 PM. In addition to divine dinner specials and giveaways, a $50 all you can drink package is offered at the door. redrockresort.com

Green Valley Ranch Fireworks

Poolside fireworks? How can you go wrong! Spend the weekend swimming and lounging in a plush daybed or cabana, and end it with a bang. The desert skies of Nevada provide the perfect canvas for an excellent firework show. greenvalleyranch.com

Lake Las Vegas Fireworks

Whether it’s live music or watersports, Lake Las Vegas always has something fun happening! Grab a chair, a cooler and a hot dog and come see fireworks take over the 320-acre reservoir. Lake Las Vegas is one of the best landscapes for creating the most memorable 4th of July. Beginning at 9 PM, watch the sky light up over the lake with friends and family. lakelasvegas.com