Allison Mitchell | November 15, 2020 | Lifestyle

Get dressed up, Las Vegas—you’ve got somewhere to go.

1. Mod designer Jonathan Adler has teamed up with the storied Flamingo Las Vegas to create a line of bespoke retail items—think towels, coffee mugs, poker chips, playing cards and coasters—that draw upon the resort’s 75-year history. “Flamingo Las Vegas is an icon; it’s impossible to think of Las Vegas without thinking of the Flamingo,” says Adler. “Forget tiny shampoo bottles—these pieces are what you’ll want to stuff in your suitcase to take home.”

2. For the ultimate VIP experience, book the new Nobu Villa Wellness package (available through Dec. 29) at Caesars Palace. Priced at $35,000 per night, the exclusive offering scores you a 10,300-square-foot Nobu Villa for four with butler service; round-trip airport transportation in a Rolls-Royce; a bottle of Chef Nobu’s Hokusetsu Daiginjo YK-35 Enshinbunri premium sake upon arrival; a 50-minute Nobu Zen massage at Qua Baths & Spa; and more. Now, that’s how you live like a high roller.

3. Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas has welcomed Min Kim as its new executive chef, and with his arrival come new menu favorites. Highlights include the artful wild snapper sashimi usuzukuri with thinly sliced Japanese madai snapper, white soy and lime dressing, sesame seeds and kombu, shown here.

4. As live entertainment returns to the Strip, Wynn Las Vegas has debuted an all-new Lake of Dreams show that’s an explosion of puppetry, color, light and sound. The signature 3-acre water attraction dazzles with a 90-foot performance waterfall, 5,500 LED lights and 1,500 pine trees that set the stage for Emmy-winning director Kenny Ortega, production designer Michael Curry and lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe’s whimsical storytelling. Book dinner on the patio at Lakeside or SW Steakhouse to indulge while you’re entertained.