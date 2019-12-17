At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

October 30, 2020

October 29, 2020

October 22, 2020

November 13, 2020

November 12, 2020

November 10, 2020

November 11, 2020

October 30, 2020

October 26, 2020

November 9, 2020

November 8, 2020

November 5, 2020

Now in Vegas: 4 Buzzy Debuts to See this Month

Allison Mitchell | November 15, 2020 | Lifestyle

Get dressed up, Las Vegas—you’ve got somewhere to go.

1. Mod designer Jonathan Adler has teamed up with the storied Flamingo Las Vegas to create a line of bespoke retail items—think towels, coffee mugs, poker chips, playing cards and coasters—that draw upon the resort’s 75-year history. “Flamingo Las Vegas is an icon; it’s impossible to think of Las Vegas without thinking of the Flamingo,” says Adler. “Forget tiny shampoo bottles—these pieces are what you’ll want to stuff in your suitcase to take home.”

CaesarsPalaceQuaBathsSpa.jpg

2. For the ultimate VIP experience, book the new Nobu Villa Wellness package (available through Dec. 29) at Caesars Palace. Priced at $35,000 per night, the exclusive offering scores you a 10,300-square-foot Nobu Villa for four with butler service; round-trip airport transportation in a Rolls-Royce; a bottle of Chef Nobu’s Hokusetsu Daiginjo YK-35 Enshinbunri premium sake upon arrival; a 50-minute Nobu Zen massage at Qua Baths & Spa; and more. Now, that’s how you live like a high roller.

3. Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas has welcomed Min Kim as its new executive chef, and with his arrival come new menu favorites. Highlights include the artful wild snapper sashimi usuzukuri with thinly sliced Japanese madai snapper, white soy and lime dressing, sesame seeds and kombu, shown here.

Mizumiwildsnappersashimi.jpg

4. As live entertainment returns to the Strip, Wynn Las Vegas has debuted an all-new Lake of Dreams show that’s an explosion of puppetry, color, light and sound. The signature 3-acre water attraction dazzles with a 90-foot performance waterfall, 5,500 LED lights and 1,500 pine trees that set the stage for Emmy-winning director Kenny Ortega, production designer Michael Curry and lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe’s whimsical storytelling. Book dinner on the patio at Lakeside or SW Steakhouse to indulge while you’re entertained.


Photography by: Courtesy of Caesars Palace; by Jeff Green

