Indulge in the ultimate form of private travel by jetting off to one of these exclusive destinations.
Curaçao's private island, Isla Kiniw
Why stay at a hotel when you can occupy an entire island? That question is answered off the coast of Curaçao at Isla Kiniw, a private island set in the tropical Spanish Waters Bay, where a four-bedroom villa awaits. If the panoramic views weren’t impressive enough, your oasis at Baoase Luxury Resort comes complete with its own private beach, a putting green, a helicopter pad and plenty of watersport equipment for when you’re ready to make a splash. Let the planning begin.
The infinity pool on Isla Kiniw at Baoase Luxury Resort
To reach this idyllic setting, nonstop flights to Curaçao’s Hato International Airport (which boasts the longest runway in the Caribbean to accommodate aircraft of all types) are available throughout the United States, Europe, South America and neighboring Caribbean islands. Upon arrival at Baoase (an easy, breezy 20-minute car ride from the airport), a motorboat is available to transport you to and from Isla Kiniw, with temporary permits available for those who are comfortable hitting the waters on their own.
Upon docking, a sprawling infinity pool with pool bar and plenty of sun loungers awaits. Inside, four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, feature either king or queen beds to accommodate a total of eight guests. Let your private chef (upon request) take care of the cooking as you indulge in regional cuisine on your private beach or from your waterfront dining room. Housekeeping, butler service and even beauty treatments—including nail services and massages—plus private yoga lessons can also be enjoyed without stepping foot off the island. And what’s the joy in being king of your own island if there aren’t top-notch toys to play with? Two canoes, stand-up paddleboards, powerboats, water scooters and snorkeling gear are all on offer to enjoy the great outdoors. After adventuring, rinse off at your outdoor garden shower, retreat to a lounge bed on your private beach and call upon your private butler to serve up a much-deserved cocktail. Aah, the good life.
Isla Kiniw’s open-air design brings the tropical surroundings in.
Roar Africa's Roar PrivRwanda’s Magashi Camp features uberchic tents set in the heart of Akagera National Park.
With social distancing in mind, Roar Africa’s new Roar Privé package was created for families and small groups that wish to limit contact while still being able to experience the magic of going on safari. Jet off to Kenya, Rwanda, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Madagascar and Seychelles from New York, London or Paris via VistaJet’s flagship fleet of Global 6000 aircraft. After departing from your private terminal, a dedicated staff of butlers, chefs, guides and rangers will be ready to attend to your every need and desire at your destination’s exclusive quarters.
Take Magashi Camp in Rwanda, located in the picturesque Akagera National Park, which overlooks the breathtaking Lake Rwanyakazinga and features more than 12,000 large mammals and 482 bird species. Stay in six sprawling tents—accompanied by a luxurious lounge, a dining and bar area, and a pool and viewing deck with a fire pit—as you immerse yourself in the region’s rich culture. From there, explore the Virunga Volcanoes, where you’ll get an up-close look at majestic mountain gorillas, as you check in to your next home away from home at Singita Kataza House, a stunning four- bedroom sanctuary with a private chef and host that sits on the edge of Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. No matter the destination, itineraries are customizable and truly private, from takeoff to touchdown.
In partnership with VistaJet, Roar Africa’s Roar Privé experience will have you flying private to the world’s most exotic locales.
Views of the North Atlantic abound in your luxurious accommodations at The Residence at The Loren at Pink Beach
Another ideal place to limit your exposure to others while traveling (beyond your own jet-setting pals) is found on Bermuda’s south shore at The Residence at The Loren at Pink Beach. The beachfront abode sits on 5 1⁄2 private acres and includes 10,700 square feet for you and your guests to enjoy. Adjacent to the main resort, the new build features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms (including two in the master bedroom), a state-of-the-art gym, a screening room, a chef’s kitchen and myriad outdoor spaces from which to soak up the sun and tropical breeze.
Outside, a 300-foot stretch of your own private sandy shore and a heated pool beckon. A nearby bar and dining area off the pool deck offers a reprieve from the scorching sun as the entire area is covered, and your on-property staff are just a stone’s throw away in their own two-bedroom cottage. Family friendly, the property is also highlighted by its own tennis court along with easy access to the nearby resort’s premium amenities. When you’re not enjoying meals in the tranquility of the home, The Loren’s upscale Marée Lounge is ideal for a night out with a menu that includes lobster spring rolls, tuna tacos and handcrafted cocktails. If secluded activities are more your style, leave only to experience the Sisley Spa at The Loren. Featuring Sisley-Paris’ exclusive phyto-aromatic treatments, the wellness destination highlights the brand’s beloved essential oils and plant extracts in an extensive menu of specialized facials, massages, mani-pedis, waxing and hair services, and more. How’s that for R&R?
Outdoor dining areas ensure you’ll never miss a moment of soaking up the beauty of Bermuda.
Photography by: Courtesy of Baoase Luxury Resort, Roar Africa, VistaJet and The Loren at Pink Beach