Why stay at a hotel when you can occupy an entire island? That question is answered off the coast of Curaçao at Isla Kiniw, a private island set in the tropical Spanish Waters Bay, where a four-bedroom villa awaits. If the panoramic views weren’t impressive enough, your oasis at Baoase Luxury Resort comes complete with its own private beach, a putting green, a helicopter pad and plenty of watersport equipment for when you’re ready to make a splash. Let the planning begin.

The infinity pool on Isla Kiniw at Baoase Luxury Resort



To reach this idyllic setting, nonstop flights to Curaçao’s Hato International Airport (which boasts the longest runway in the Caribbean to accommodate aircraft of all types) are available throughout the United States, Europe, South America and neighboring Caribbean islands. Upon arrival at Baoase (an easy, breezy 20-minute car ride from the airport), a motorboat is available to transport you to and from Isla Kiniw, with temporary permits available for those who are comfortable hitting the waters on their own.

Upon docking, a sprawling infinity pool with pool bar and plenty of sun loungers awaits. Inside, four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, feature either king or queen beds to accommodate a total of eight guests. Let your private chef (upon request) take care of the cooking as you indulge in regional cuisine on your private beach or from your waterfront dining room. Housekeeping, butler service and even beauty treatments—including nail services and massages—plus private yoga lessons can also be enjoyed without stepping foot off the island. And what’s the joy in being king of your own island if there aren’t top-notch toys to play with? Two canoes, stand-up paddleboards, powerboats, water scooters and snorkeling gear are all on offer to enjoy the great outdoors. After adventuring, rinse off at your outdoor garden shower, retreat to a lounge bed on your private beach and call upon your private butler to serve up a much-deserved cocktail. Aah, the good life.