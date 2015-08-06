21 Years & Counting - Annual Gala

| September 4, 2019 | Calendar

JDRF Nevada Chapter, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, in conjunction with Tivoli Village Las Vegas present 2019’s Cork & Soul.

Nearly 1,000 lively supporters will gather on the streets of gorgeous Tivoli Village to indulge in a night of wine, food, beer and entertainment during this unique fundraiser. In addition to wine tasting, this year’s event includes a Beer Garden and expanded beverage selections.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Tivoli Village Las Vegas

400 S Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

$75 - General Admission - Includes beverage and food tastings, as well as entertainment throughout the evening. Guests can purchase a four-pack of general admission tickets for $250 (savings of $50).

$250 - VIP Admission – Includes all-access to beverage and food tastings, including a seat in the exclusive VIP concert stage area which includes a buffet-style dinner provided by Echo & Rig and wine delivery to your table.

The full purchase price of any sponsorship or ticket purchase can be credited to a family, school, or JDRF One Walk Team. Sponsorships and tickets are available at www.jdrf.org/nevada/events/cork-and-soul/.