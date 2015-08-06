    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

People

See More
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together
Read More

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Read More

May 5, 2017

6 Sandals to Wear on Sunny Vegas Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

2017 Las Vegas Restaurant Week

| February 16, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Participating restaurants in the 11th Annual Restaurant Week will develop prix fixe menus ranging from $20 to $80, with fixed portions of meals donated to the Three Square Food bank. Last year, more than 170 restaurants participated in the event and raised nearly $185,000 to feed hungry people in Southern Nevada. Unique breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus will be served in all types of cuisine, and guests can choose the price and location of their meals with a guide to Restaurant Week online. June 19-30. helpoutdineoutlv.org

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE