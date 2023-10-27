Celebrate '1989 (Taylor's Version)' In Style With These 5 Cocktails

By: Denise Warner
October 27, 2023
Food & Drink
Welcome to the release day of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
In honor of the occasion, we've rounded up five cocktails that won't get you drunk on jealousy. So shake it off in your wildest dreams, there's no bad blood or blank space here.
Enjoy the drinks below!
Ingredients:
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Dry shake ingredients to foam pour into coupe glass. Garnish with lightly torch rosemary sprig across top.
Method: Build over cubed ice in a rocks glass. Stir down for adequate dilution. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel and an olive.
Method: Stir gin and vermouth until cold. Strain into martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a pinch of edible blue glitter (stir in) and express a lemon twist over the top but discard.
Method: Shake ingredients with ice and fine strain into a coupe glass.
Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.
