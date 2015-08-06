11th Annual VEGAS Gives

| September 4, 2019 | Calendar

Modern Luxury VEGAS magazine and Wynn Las Vegas partner for the eleventh annual Vegas Gives event, a benefit honoring eight philanthropic women in our community. The event is Wednesday, November 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Wynn Plaza inside Wynn Las Vegas.

This year’s honorees and charities include:

Melissa Akkaway - Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada

Alissa Kelly - JDRF

Marla Letizia - Jewish Nevada

Pat Lundvall - Nevada Militaty Support Alliance

Becky MacDonald - Nevada Ballet Theatre

Marilyn Spiegel - Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

Nicole Taffer - Keep Memory Alive

Kimberly Trueba - Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

Ticket prices are $50 per person, which includes event entry and two drawing tickets; a $100 ticket includes event entry and five drawing tickets. Additional drawing tickets are available at the event for $40 each or five for $100 (cash or check only). One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the representative nonprofit organizations recognized at the event.