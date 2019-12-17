At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures
Read More

October 29, 2020

Lenny Kravitz on Piano Collab, Quarantine & Rock 'n Roll's Future
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 29, 2020

6 Glamorous November Collaborations You Don't Want To Miss
Read More

October 28, 2020

9 Classy Items That Capture A Black-Tie Aesthetic
Read More

October 28, 2020

Louis Vuitton Reveals Its Second Artycapucines Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

11 Rugged Accessories To Inspire A Retro Revival

Faye Power Vande Vrede | November 2, 2020 |

What is old is new again with the return of these vintage picks.

Tods Fall Winter 2020 CampaignTod’s fall/winter 2020 campaign

Perricone MD CBD sensitive skin therapyPerricone MD, $99, Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Rebalancing Elixir, Shop Now

Mark Cross leather pipe imageMark Cross, $490, Archive Leather Wrapped Pipe, Shop Now

GiGi New York Whiskey Cocktails BookGiGi New York, $85, Whiskey Cocktails, Shop Now

Aspinal of London sterling silver and leather penAspinal of London, $225, Sterling Silver 925 & Amazon Brown Croc Sterling Silver & Leather Pen, Shop Now

Aspinal of London zipped padfolio imageAspinal of London, $300, Smooth Cognac & Espresso Suede Executive A4 Zipped Padfolio, Shop Now

Mark Cross vintage whiskey cup imageMark Cross, $590, Archive Antique Whiskey Cup Set, Shop Now

Mark Cross vintage soccer ball imageMark Cross, $590, Archive Leather Soccer Ball, Shop Now

Mark Cross vintage leather punching bagMark Cross, $480, Archive Leather Punching Bag, Shop Now

GiGi New York A Very Modern DictionaryGiGi New York, $80, A Very Modern Dictionary, Shop Now

Bastide Ambre Soir candle imageBastide, $65, Ambre Soir Candle, Shop Now

Rizzoli Frye The Boots That Made History bookRizzoli, $125, Frye: The Boots That Made History: 150 Years of Craftsmanship, Shop Now

Tags: fashion

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: