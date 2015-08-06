10th Annual VEGAS Gives

| October 24, 2018 | Calendar

TENTH ANNUAL VEGAS GIVES EVENT

Modern Luxury VEGAS magazine and The Howard Hughes Corporation® partner for the tenth annual Vegas Gives event, a benefit honoring ten philanthropic women in our community. The event is Wednesday, November 7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers at The Ridges in the master-planned community of Summerlin®.

This year’s honorees and charities include: Julietta Bauman Schreck, Nevada Ballet Theatre; Rushia Brown, Toni’s House; Denise Cashman, The Shade Tree; Melissa Engelland, Engelland’s Vegas Born Heroes Foundation; AnnMarie Feiler, Urban Seed Foundation; Amanda Kouretas, The Raiders Foundation; Kelli Maruca, HELP of Southern Nevada; Darlene Miller, Opportunity Village; Lori Nelson, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children; Kristen Winchell, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada.

The star-studded event will include light bites and signature cocktails courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, beer tastings courtesy of Public School 702 along with a drawing for one-of-a-kind and experiential items, live entertainment, an opportunity to walk the Fairway Hills model homes complete with various activations within each model and more.

Ticket prices are $50 per person, which includes event entry and two drawing tickets; a $100 ticket includes event entry and five drawing tickets. Additional drawing tickets are available at the event for $40 each or five for $100 (cash or check only). One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the representative nonprofit organizations recognized at the event. For additional information and to RSVP, please visit vegasmagazine.com/Vegas-Gives-2018.