| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

Tee it up high and let it fly at the 10th annual golf benefit event hosted by former LPGA player Natalie Gulbis. Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, the players enjoy a day on the manicured course, golf clinic, a cart and a photo with Gulbis—among other events.

When: 6/17 at 8:30 AM

Where: TPC Summerlin

For more information - click here