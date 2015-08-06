Las Vegas 51's Game to Benefit HELP of Southern Nevada

| May 2, 2017 | Calendar

HELP of Southern Nevada will join the Las Vegas 51’s for an evening of baseball and festivities on Friday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Cashman Field. Tickets are available for purchase for $11 through HELP of Southern Nevada by contacting events@helpsonv.org and $3 from every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit. The Las Vegas 51’s will play the Tacoma Rainiers and the evening will feature a special tennis ball toss fundraiser, prizes and a post-game fireworks display. 750 N. Las Vegas Blvd, 702-836-2123; helpsonv.org