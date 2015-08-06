By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Get that sunny glow—sans the harsh UV vibes—thanks to these new season beauty buys.

Aromatherapy Associates

Polishing Body Brush, Aromatherapy Associates ($32). net-a-porter.com

Give skin a smooth polish and circulation boost prior to tanning with this body brush from Aromatherapy Associates.

St. Tropez

Tan Applicator Mitt, St. Tropez ($7). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

Apply any self-tanning products without the stress of streak marks or stained palms thanks to this mitt by St. Tropez.

Vita Liberata

Fabulous Self-Tanning Gradual Lotion, Vita Liberata ($30). vitaliberata.com

Hydrate and tan your skin with this barely-there Vita Liberata lotion formulated with organic botanicals.

Tom Ford

Bronzing Gel, Tom Ford ($48). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636

Get a just-kissed glow with this Tom Ford bronzing gel, perfect for adding to spots where the sun would naturally sink in.

James Read

Day Tan Body, James Read ($45). net-a-porter.com

Jojoba seed oil and hyaluronic acid combine in this James Read tanning cream perfect for getting that vacay glow any time this season.

Soleil Toujours

Mineral Sunscreen Glow Body Lotion, Soleil Toujours ($39). soleiltoujours.com

Get glowing with this tinted sunscreen by Soleil Toujours, which evens out skin tone and provides plenty of moisture.