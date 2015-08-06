April 22, 2017
April 6, 2017
March 29, 2017
May 1, 2017
April 28, 2017
April 24, 2017
April 27, 2017
April 20, 2017
April 12, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 3, 2017
March 28, 2017
May 2, 2017
April 26, 2017
By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Get that sunny glow—sans the harsh UV vibes—thanks to these new season beauty buys.
Polishing Body Brush, Aromatherapy Associates ($32). net-a-porter.com
Give skin a smooth polish and circulation boost prior to tanning with this body brush from Aromatherapy Associates.
Tan Applicator Mitt, St. Tropez ($7). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550
Apply any self-tanning products without the stress of streak marks or stained palms thanks to this mitt by St. Tropez.
Fabulous Self-Tanning Gradual Lotion, Vita Liberata ($30). vitaliberata.com
Hydrate and tan your skin with this barely-there Vita Liberata lotion formulated with organic botanicals.
Bronzing Gel, Tom Ford ($48). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636
Get a just-kissed glow with this Tom Ford bronzing gel, perfect for adding to spots where the sun would naturally sink in.
Day Tan Body, James Read ($45). net-a-porter.com
Jojoba seed oil and hyaluronic acid combine in this James Read tanning cream perfect for getting that vacay glow any time this season.
Mineral Sunscreen Glow Body Lotion, Soleil Toujours ($39). soleiltoujours.com
Get glowing with this tinted sunscreen by Soleil Toujours, which evens out skin tone and provides plenty of moisture.
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
April 10, 2017
April 14, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE