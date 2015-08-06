    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

6 Amazing Products to Get a Sun-Kissed Glow in Vegas

By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Get that sunny glow—sans the harsh UV vibes—thanks to these new season beauty buys.

Aromatherapy Associates

Aromatherapy-Associates-Body-Brush-Self-Tanning-Summer.jpg

Polishing Body Brush, Aromatherapy Associates ($32). net-a-porter.com

Give skin a smooth polish and circulation boost prior to tanning with this body brush from Aromatherapy Associates.

St. Tropez

St-Tropez-Self-Tanning-Mitt-Summer.jpg

Tan Applicator Mitt, St. Tropez ($7). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

Apply any self-tanning products without the stress of streak marks or stained palms thanks to this mitt by St. Tropez.

Vita Liberata

Vita-Liberata-Self-Tanning-Lotion-Summer.jpg

Fabulous Self-Tanning Gradual Lotion, Vita Liberata ($30). vitaliberata.com

Hydrate and tan your skin with this barely-there Vita Liberata lotion formulated with organic botanicals.

Tom Ford

Tom-Ford-Self-Tanning-Lotion-Summer.jpg

Bronzing Gel, Tom Ford ($48). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636

Get a just-kissed glow with this Tom Ford bronzing gel, perfect for adding to spots where the sun would naturally sink in.

James Read

James-Read-Self-Tanning-Lotion-Summer.jpg

Day Tan Body, James Read ($45). net-a-porter.com

Jojoba seed oil and hyaluronic acid combine in this James Read tanning cream perfect for getting that vacay glow any time this season.

Soleil Toujours

Soleil-Toujours-Self-Tanning-Lotion-Summer.jpg

Mineral Sunscreen Glow Body Lotion, Soleil Toujours ($39). soleiltoujours.com

Get glowing with this tinted sunscreen by Soleil Toujours, which evens out skin tone and provides plenty of moisture.

Tags: beauty vegas beauty beauty products tanning products bronze tan
Categories: Style & Beauty

