April 22, 2017

On April 22, 2017, fine art photographer Jon Rouse unveiled his ultra-high-resolution rare firearms collection “PRIMER: Art of Weaponry”, a study of power vs. beauty, to the public yesterday evening for the first time since its recent Hollywood film debut in box office hit John Wick 2. The vibrant, curated collection of bold weaponry works debuted among fine art masterpieces in Centaur Art Gallery, alongside pieces by Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Rembrandt, creating a juxtaposition in contemporary and classic works.