The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty
Eye-catching handbags are an easy way to instantly add a quick dose of style to any ensemble—and these seven options are perfect for your next Vegas outing.
Gemini Link Printed Large Chain Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch ($625). Fashion Show Mall, 702-734-0124
Dress festively on your way to indulging juicy margaritas with this Tory Burch bag, which features a striking graphic print.
Small Berline 21 Bag in Bleu Paon, Hermès ($7,150). Bellagio, 702-866-2629
Sling this buttery leather crossbody across your shoulder and you’ll be ready to go! Perfectly sized and designed to not get in your way, you'll have everything conveniently within reach.
Floral Thrift Leather Backpack, Versace ($5,495). Shops at Crystals, 702-933-7950
Store an extra change of clothes and any extra essentials in this floral statement-making backpack from Versace.
Medium Monogram Straw Shoulder Bag, Saint Laurent ($1,990). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525
Saint Laurent’s straw shoulder bag is anything but boring and predictable, thanks to its luxurious gold chain straps and elegant tassel detail.
Eloïse Hobo Bag, Christian Louboutin ($2,190). Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-818-1650
Arrive prepared and in style for your next nail appointment by carrying the chic hobo bag, which is spacious enough for you to store reading material, your nail tool-kit, and anything else you might need.
Zip Pouchette, Loeffler Randall ($250). loefflerrandall.com
The oversized and colorful suede pom-poms add a flirty and whimsical element to this otherwise simple bag, creating the perfect balance of a streamlined structure and attention-grabbing details.
Blanket floral-print leather-textured pouch, Balenciaga ($945). net-a-porter.com
Big and beautiful, this double-duty pouch can serve as a document holder for your next department meeting, and as a statement clutch to carry during happy hour.
