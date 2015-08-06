By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Eye-catching handbags are an easy way to instantly add a quick dose of style to any ensemble—and these seven options are perfect for your next Vegas outing.

Tory Burch: Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Gemini Link Printed Large Chain Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch ($625). Fashion Show Mall, 702-734-0124

Dress festively on your way to indulging juicy margaritas with this Tory Burch bag, which features a striking graphic print.

Hermès: Running Errands

Small Berline 21 Bag in Bleu Paon, Hermès ($7,150). Bellagio, 702-866-2629

Sling this buttery leather crossbody across your shoulder and you’ll be ready to go! Perfectly sized and designed to not get in your way, you'll have everything conveniently within reach.

Versace: Spending a Day at the Spa

Floral Thrift Leather Backpack, Versace ($5,495). Shops at Crystals, 702-933-7950

Store an extra change of clothes and any extra essentials in this floral statement-making backpack from Versace.

Saint Laurent: Breakfast by the Pool

Medium Monogram Straw Shoulder Bag, Saint Laurent ($1,990). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

Saint Laurent’s straw shoulder bag is anything but boring and predictable, thanks to its luxurious gold chain straps and elegant tassel detail.

Christian Louboutin: An Afternoon Mani-Pedi

Eloïse Hobo Bag, Christian Louboutin ($2,190). Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-818-1650

Arrive prepared and in style for your next nail appointment by carrying the chic hobo bag, which is spacious enough for you to store reading material, your nail tool-kit, and anything else you might need.

Loeffler Randall: Coffee Date with an Admirer

Zip Pouchette, Loeffler Randall ($250). loefflerrandall.com

The oversized and colorful suede pom-poms add a flirty and whimsical element to this otherwise simple bag, creating the perfect balance of a streamlined structure and attention-grabbing details.

Balenciaga: Power Meeting at the Office

Blanket floral-print leather-textured pouch, Balenciaga ($945). net-a-porter.com

Big and beautiful, this double-duty pouch can serve as a document holder for your next department meeting, and as a statement clutch to carry during happy hour.