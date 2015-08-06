    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

See More
Read More

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas
Read More

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
Read More

April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 27, 2017

7 Daytime Bags for Every Vegas Occasion
Read More

April 26, 2017

Glam Designer Accessories to Wear by the Pool in Vegas
Read More

April 26, 2017

Best Body Scrubs for Softer, Glowing Skin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7 Daytime Bags for Every Vegas Occasion

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Eye-catching handbags are an easy way to instantly add a quick dose of style to any ensemble—and these seven options are perfect for your next Vegas outing.

Tory Burch: Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Tory-Burch-Gemini-Link-Chain-Bag.

Gemini Link Printed Large Chain Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch ($625). Fashion Show Mall, 702-734-0124

Dress festively on your way to indulging juicy margaritas with this Tory Burch bag, which features a striking graphic print.

Hermès: Running Errands

Hermes-Berline-Bag-Small-21.

Small Berline 21 Bag in Bleu Paon, Hermès ($7,150). Bellagio, 702-866-2629

Sling this buttery leather crossbody across your shoulder and you’ll be ready to go! Perfectly sized and designed to not get in your way, you'll have everything conveniently within reach.

Versace: Spending a Day at the Spa

Versace-Floral-Backpack.

Floral Thrift Leather Backpack, Versace ($5,495). Shops at Crystals, 702-933-7950

Store an extra change of clothes and any extra essentials in this floral statement-making backpack from Versace.

Saint Laurent: Breakfast by the Pool

Saint-Laurent-Medium-Monogram-Straw-Bag.

Medium Monogram Straw Shoulder Bag, Saint Laurent ($1,990). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

Saint Laurent’s straw shoulder bag is anything but boring and predictable, thanks to its luxurious gold chain straps and elegant tassel detail.

Christian Louboutin: An Afternoon Mani-Pedi

Christian-Louboutin-Eloise-Hobo-Bag.

Eloïse Hobo Bag, Christian Louboutin ($2,190). Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-818-1650

Arrive prepared and in style for your next nail appointment by carrying the chic hobo bag, which is spacious enough for you to store reading material, your nail tool-kit, and anything else you might need.

Loeffler Randall: Coffee Date with an Admirer

Loeffler-Randall-Pompom-Bag.

Zip Pouchette, Loeffler Randall ($250). loefflerrandall.com

The oversized and colorful suede pom-poms add a flirty and whimsical element to this otherwise simple bag, creating the perfect balance of a streamlined structure and attention-grabbing details.

Balenciaga: Power Meeting at the Office

Balenciaga-Floral-Pouch.

Blanket floral-print leather-textured pouch, Balenciaga ($945). net-a-porter.com

Big and beautiful, this double-duty pouch can serve as a document holder for your next department meeting, and as a statement clutch to carry during happy hour.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: accessories spring trends spring bags handbags
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 10, 2017

Pierce Brosnan on Preparing for His Role on 'The Son'
Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

April 10, 2017

How to Get Into Wynn's Exclusive VIP Space Living Room

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE