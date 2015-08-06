    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

See More
Read More

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
Read More

April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 25, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Read More

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection

By Aldous Tuck | April 25, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

A recently unveiled collaboration brings the iconic aesthetic of Coach and the fashion forward energy of Rodarte together in a luxe, limited-edition collection.

Coach-Rodarte-Collaboration-Fashion-Stuart-Vevers-Laura-Kate-Mulleavy.jpg

Coach is a brand long associated with fine leather goods and classic style. Rodarte is known for high-fashion edge with feminine flair. When Stuart Vevers, Executive Creative Director at Coach, met with Laura and Kate Mulleavy, co-founders and designers at Rodarte, organic chemistry took over. The recently released collaboration is truly a melding of the hearts, minds, and creative energies of this talented trio who share their partnership in a lively discussion.

Coach-Rodarte-Collaboration-Fashion-Sweater-Bag.jpg

What inspired this collaboration?
Stuart Vevers: I wanted to collaborate with an American designer to expand my point of view. I’ve been a long time admirer of Kate and Laura’s work and think they have a very unique approach to fashion that embodies the American creative spirit.
Laura Mulleavy: We got to know Stuart because we were sharing the same show day during New York Fashion Week and found that we had a lot in common and that friendship resulted in a desire to work together.

Why do you think Coach and Rodarte work so well together?
Kate Mulleavy: We both have an intrinsic belief in craftsmanship and value the ideas of heritage and brand vision.
SV: We are influenced by American style and have a mutual passion for craft. I think in our own way we're both challenging European high fashion. We also love a pop cultural reference and the irreverence of bringing that to a fashion collection, whether its Rodarte with horror references or love of the movie Jaws that made me knit a shark into a sweater.

Coach-Rodarte-Collaboration-Fashion-This-Is-A-Coach-Bag-White-Purse.jpg

What do you admire about one another’s brands?
LM: We love how Coach has created its brand within the United States and believes in American luxury and craftsmanship. We also love their incredible archive and the imaging of the brand over the years.
SV: I think that Kate and Laura are redefining femininity for the next generation. Their sense of newness in craft is second to none in American high fashion. They are the one house in this country that could be compared to the couture houses of Europe.

Share some fun insights into the collaboration process.
SV: Kate and Laura took me around LA (they're really good tour guides) and we ended every meeting putting the world to rights over cappuccinos.
LM: We laugh when we are given a time limit for a meeting because when we see Stuart we immediately need to spend 2 hours catching up on things. That makes our meetings quite long... and fun!

Coach-Rodarte-Collaboration-Fashion-Black-Dress.jpg

What do you consider to be signature aspects of your brands?
KM: We feel that texture and color are key elements for Rodarte. We love embellishments and details that are thoughtful. We love contrast and combining ideas that often do not go together.
SV: Coach has an un-precious, modern approach to leather craft. The idea of pieces with individuality and personalization.

How did you envision your collaboration and how does that compare to the end result?
SV: I was looking forward to exploring how Rodarte's couture techniques would fit into the Coach world. In the end, I'm excited by how irreverent our approach was.
KM: We had no idea what it would be like, except we knew we would have fun because we enjoy spending time with Stuart! Each idea carried forward so easily that it felt more like a conversation over dinner rather than work.

Coach-Rodarte-Collaboration-Fashion-Pink-Bag.jpg

What piece do you think best showcases your partnership?
SV: The multicolored metallic leather sequin pieces because they combine Coach leather with Rodarte's sense of colors and craft techniques.
LM: The metallic leather sequin floral bags. These developed out of a conversation we had with Stuart and the pieces ended up feeling so special and unique. They were the first idea we had, so they are very representative of the collaboration.

Has anything from this collaboration changed the way you look at your own brand?
SV: I´m now open to introducing a more elegant approach to the way I've been dressing the Coach girl over the past three years. Rodarte inspired me to think about how I can do this in a truly American crafted way.
LM: Of course! We are always learning and love seeing how other teams work.

Available at Coach, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-759-3451 and on coach.com

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: style fashion vegas style vegas fashion accessories coach rodarte _feature collaborations
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 10, 2017

Pierce Brosnan on Preparing for His Role on 'The Son'
Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

April 10, 2017

How to Get Into Wynn's Exclusive VIP Space Living Room

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE