By Cynthia Correa | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty
There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by reducing your carbon footprint with these environmentally-conscious beauty finds.
Phytojoba Shampoo, PHYTO Paris ($24). Sephora, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-792-0600
Rehydrate hair with this coconut-based shampoo from PHYTO Paris—a French brand that prides itself in its botanical line of products that include more than 700 different varieties of plants.
Tanning Body Mousse, Skinny Tan ($40). skinnytan.com
Made with ECO-certified ingredients, the Skinny Tan line of products use organic oils and naturally-derived skin firming agents like Guarana—a caffeine extract that helps reduces cellulite.
Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, ILIA ($26). credobeauty.com
Keep your pout silky smooth with this organic product that moisturizes and hydrates. Pair with the exfoliator that uses granules of volcanic powder to buff away dead skin.
Cleansing Creme for Moisture & Control, Oribe ($46). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525
Rich in citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, Oribe’s vegan conditioning formula removes dirt, oil, and buildup without harsh sulfates or parabens.
African Paradise Body Conditioner, Lush ($41). Lush, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-734-0028
Fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel, and mango juice all come together to create this handmade vanilla-scented body conditioner from charitable brand Lush.
Honor Lipstick, Kjaer Weis ($56). credobeauty.com
Wear the new velvet lip trend with this moisturizing lipstick boasting shea butter and jojoba oil.
Superplump Blow Dry Thickening Spray, ColorProof ($28). shopcolorproof.com
Pump up your tresses with this heat-activated volumizing spray that uses corn starch, pea and jojoba proteins, and polymers to give hair a boost.
Wild Rose Beauty Balm, Neal’s Yard Remedies ($40). nealsyardremedies.com
From organic and sustainable brand Neal’s Yard, this exfoliating cleanser uses antioxidant-packed wild rosehip seed oil to leave skin with a renewed glow.
