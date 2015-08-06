    

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
April 18, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products

By Cynthia Correa | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by reducing your carbon footprint with these environmentally-conscious beauty finds.

PHYTO Paris

Phytojoba-Shampoo-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Phytojoba Shampoo, PHYTO Paris ($24). Sephora, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-792-0600

Rehydrate hair with this coconut-based shampoo from PHYTO Paris—a French brand that prides itself in its botanical line of products that include more than 700 different varieties of plants.

Skinny Tan

Skinny-Tan-Body-Mousse-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Tanning Body Mousse, Skinny Tan ($40). skinnytan.com

Made with ECO-certified ingredients, the Skinny Tan line of products use organic oils and naturally-derived skin firming agents like Guarana—a caffeine extract that helps reduces cellulite.

Ilia

ILIA-Lip-Conditioner-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, ILIA ($26). credobeauty.com

Keep your pout silky smooth with this organic product that moisturizes and hydrates. Pair with the exfoliator that uses granules of volcanic powder to buff away dead skin.

Oribe

Cleansing-Creme-for-Moisture-Control-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Cleansing Creme for Moisture & Control, Oribe ($46). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Rich in citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, Oribe’s vegan conditioning formula removes dirt, oil, and buildup without harsh sulfates or parabens.

Lush

Lush-African-Paradise-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

African Paradise Body Conditioner, Lush ($41). Lush, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-734-0028

Fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel, and mango juice all come together to create this handmade vanilla-scented body conditioner from charitable brand Lush.

Kjaer Weis

KW-Lipstick-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Honor Lipstick, Kjaer Weis ($56). credobeauty.com

Wear the new velvet lip trend with this moisturizing lipstick boasting shea butter and jojoba oil.

ColorProof

ColorProof-Super-Plump-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Superplump Blow Dry Thickening Spray, ColorProof ($28). shopcolorproof.com

Pump up your tresses with this heat-activated volumizing spray that uses corn starch, pea and jojoba proteins, and polymers to give hair a boost.

Neal's Yard Remedies

Wild-Rose-Beauty-Balm-2-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Wild Rose Beauty Balm, Neal’s Yard Remedies ($40). nealsyardremedies.com

From organic and sustainable brand Neal’s Yard, this exfoliating cleanser uses antioxidant-packed wild rosehip seed oil to leave skin with a renewed glow.

Tags: eco-friendly beauty vegas beauty skincare beauty products earth day products skin
Categories: Style & Beauty

April 10, 2017

Pierce Brosnan on Preparing for His Role on 'The Son'
Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

April 10, 2017

How to Get Into Wynn's Exclusive VIP Space Living Room

