April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

Read More

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Read More

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
Read More

April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring

Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Read More

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring

By Francesca Conlin | April 18, 2017

Share

It’s time to say goodbye to dry, dull winter skin and revamp your regimen for the new season—these seven devices will help you do just that.

Clarisonic-Smart-Profile-Uplifting.

Smart Profile Uplift, Clarisonic ($349). clarisonic.com

Everyone’s favorite microdermabrasion tool gets an upgrade. With an included firming massage head, the Smart Profile doesn’t just cleanse your face and body; it also provides firming benefits. Using a unique patented non-invasive sonic frequency, it addresses the 15 signs of aging and boosts absorption of your other products.

iluminage-Skin-Smoothing-Laser.

Precise Touch, iluminage ($295). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

With summer on the way, laser hair removal might be at the top of your list. Skip the salon and treat smaller areas like the underarm and bikini areas with this at-home handheld device, which is FDA cleared for all skin tones. It applies the same elōs technology used in doctors’ offices to give you the same smooth results.

Me-Eye-Bright-Illuminator.

Bright Eye Illuminating Device, mē ($129). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

As the most delicate area on your face, the skin around your eyes deserve a little more TLC. This device uses a unique combination of RF, red LED, and gentle vibrations to stimulate collagen production, improve elasticity, and tone.

Baby-Quasar-Clear-Rayz-for-Acne.

Clear Rayz For Acne Light Therapy, Baby Quasar ($249). babyquasar.com

Zap zits at the source for a breakout-free complexion with this clearing device. It delivers powerful blue and red lights that shine deep into pores to get rid of the acne-causing bacteria, ultimately reducing inflammation. No trip to the dermatologist needed.

Bliss-Fabulips-Lip-Perfecting-System.

fabulips pout-o-matic lip-perfecting system, bliss ($48). blissworld.com

Even if you weren’t naturally blessed with an Angelina Jolie pout, this pro-powered tool will get you close to it. Using gentle rotations and a custom-designed head with massaging nubs, it gently exfoliates away dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, rosier pucker. Added bonus: It’ll also help your favorite lip color stay on longer and look better.

Dr-Dennis-Gross-Skincare-Facial-Steamer.

Pro Facial Steamer, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare ($139). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

Bring the spa to you with this professional-grade facial steamer, which delivers an ultimate dose of hydration to your complexion. Plus, it simultaneously clarifies and detoxifies for instantly healthier-looking skin. Pro tip: Ideal to use before microdermabrasion.

GloPro-Microneedling.

Microneedling Regeneration Tool, Beauty Bioscience® GloPRO® ($199). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

In case you haven’t heard, microneedling is the new skincare trend. Using 540 surgical stainless-steel microneedles, this effective tool triggers skin's natural healing process and induces regeneration deep within the skin—perfect for anyone concerned about aging. This process also helps your skin absorb your skincare products better for optimal results.

