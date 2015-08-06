    

Kendra Scott's New Fashion Show Mall Store Allows Customers the Chance to Customize Jewelry

By Lisa Ferrandino | May 1, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Kendra Scott opens her store in fashion show—and opens up about Vegas must-haves for summer, her inspiration, and giving back.

Kendra-Scott.jpg

Kendra Scott welcomes her first Vegas store in May, equipped with The Color Bar, which allows customers to customize jewelry on a touch-screen display. But her brand, which has grown to a massive, mainstream name from a $500 business she started in a spare bedroom, isn’t all about the bling.

What was the inspiration behind your brand?
“I’ve always loved colorful gemstones, but there was nothing I liked at an affordable price. So I decided to make it myself using natural gemstones to create unique, quality, affordable pieces.”

Who do you design for?
 “Women of every age and style. Whether you’re walking the red carpet (Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Jessica Alba are big fans), or walking to your child’s soccer game, each piece is designed with a fashion-forward, timeless appeal.”

Tell me more about the Kendra Gives Back charms.
 “It really starts with ‘You do good.’ My stepfather spoke these words to me while battling brain cancer, and I’ve carried them with me ever since. Because of him, I wanted my business to be about more than just selling jewelry. We not only give back with these custom-designed charms, but in so many other meaningful ways. Last year alone, we partnered with over 3,500 local and national organizations, and donated $2.8 million to causes like MD Anderson and the American Heart Association.”

Describe the Vegas woman.
“She’s colorful, confident, and not afraid to turn heads. She loves an eye-catching statement. Our Aryssa statement earrings would be perfect for her. They’re turquoise, which looks fabulous on everyone!”

What excites you most about being in Vegas?
 “The people. I’ve always dreamed of opening a store here. I’ve already fallen in love with the Strip!” Fashion Show, 702-369-8382

Tags: fashion accessories jewelry las vegas fashion late spring 2017
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF KENDRA SCOTT

