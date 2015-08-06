    

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas
April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

April 27, 2017

7 Daytime Bags for Every Vegas Occasion
April 26, 2017

Glam Designer Accessories to Wear by the Pool in Vegas
April 26, 2017

Best Body Scrubs for Softer, Glowing Skin
SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

By Rob Kacheriess | April 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

Inventive takes on Scottish tradition, SushiSamba's Japanese whiskies are surprisingly perfect with raw fish.

SushiSamba-0001.jpg

Whisky soy-marinated robata pork ribs with aji panca barbecue sauce are paired with Akashi single malt, aged five years in sherry casks.

SushiSamba’s mission is to have the best, most diverse Japanese whisky selection in Vegas—an ambitious goal for the Palazzo restaurant already known for a mammoth sake list and an inventive Japanese and South American menu. “Japanese whisky is based on Scotch, which goes back over 500 years,” says Hayes Swope, SushiSamba’s director of hospitality and training. “The Japanese are playing a lot more with different mixtures of grains and barley but follow the same regulations.”

With its 30 mostly rare whiskies, it is carving a unique identity among its Strip competitors, including its next-door neighbor. “Delmonico Steakhouse has the biggest, best brown liquor list I’ve ever seen,” he says. “And they have six from Japan.” To spread the word, SushiSamba has introduced a seven-course Japanese whisky pairing menu, including a passion fruit sour served alongside a tempura Minter Sweet oyster. Swope describes the Wagyu Cocktail as “decadence in a glass.”While the pairing dinner was devised as a limited run, he expects it to continue as the demand for Japanese whisky increases. Distilleries in Japan “honor and respect the different ingredients and the natural resources that go into making it, yet they’re playful at the same time.” Palazzo, 702-607-0700

Tags: restaurants vegas restaurants dining food sushi sushisamba late spring 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS WESSLING

