    

Parties

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

April 26, 2017

Glam Designer Accessories to Wear by the Pool in Vegas
April 26, 2017

Best Body Scrubs for Softer, Glowing Skin
April 25, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Glam Designer Accessories to Wear by the Pool in Vegas

| April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Leave the flip-flops home and dare to stun at the Strip's most glamorous pools. (Just don't take them in the water).

Designer-Accessories.jpg

Sandal, Gucci ($695). The Shops at Crystals, 702-730-1946. Jacqueline bag, Tory Burch ($595). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-3459. Sangle necklace, Louis Vuitton ($1,460). Wynn Las Vegas, 702-691-2777. Monogram cuff, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello ($695). The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-9984. Cote d’ Azur cocktail table in white lacquer, Ralph Lauren Home ($9,975). Polo Ralph Lauren, The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-734-0030

Tags: style fashion vegas style vegas fashion accessories late spring 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEFF CRAWFORD
STYLING BY FAYE POWER. PHOTOGRAPHY BY ARTBOX IMAGES RM/GETTY IMAGES (WATER)

Popular Posts

April 10, 2017

Pierce Brosnan on Preparing for His Role on 'The Son'
April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
April 10, 2017

How to Get Into Wynn's Exclusive VIP Space Living Room

