| April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Leave the flip-flops home and dare to stun at the Strip's most glamorous pools. (Just don't take them in the water).

Sandal, Gucci ($695). The Shops at Crystals, 702-730-1946. Jacqueline bag, Tory Burch ($595). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-3459. Sangle necklace, Louis Vuitton ($1,460). Wynn Las Vegas, 702-691-2777. Monogram cuff, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello ($695). The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-9984. Cote d’ Azur cocktail table in white lacquer, Ralph Lauren Home ($9,975). Polo Ralph Lauren, The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-734-0030