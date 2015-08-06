By Andrea Bennett | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Actually, Vegas's favorite songbird Céline Dion, has more than 200 bags coming in fall, and you already buy a few.

The soundwave-emblazoned runway at Dion’s press conference echoed a design element in her bags.

Céline Dion’s style star is burning brighter than ever (thanks to a little risk-taking and celeb stylist Law Roach). So when she met the press at Project Las Vegas in February wearing a heart-stopping Schiaparelli haute couture romper, we cheered that her bag cost only $298. Oh, and that it carried the Céline Dion brand. Here’s what you must know now about Dion’s new bags: They’re drool-worthy and affordable. Clutches from the music-themed collection run about $80 and handbags around $300. She carried a black Octave bag—the pièce de résistance of the collection— a double-handled satchel bag with a removable shoulder strap and brushed gold hardware.

The collection is priced accessibly because she wanted it to be within reach of her fans—and to fulfill important functions like not spilling out while you are doing everyday Céline things like riding roller coasters. All are made in buttery soft leather—and a few in vegan leather—by luggage giant Bugatti Group. In September, her whole line of 200 handbags, wallets, and accessories will go on sale (although she’s staying mum for now on exactly where they’ll be sold). But you can already buy four pieces—including Octave—on celinedion.com. Her favorite is also our favorite.

“I love them all, but I love this one so much—can I say that?” she asks, pulling out the Vibrato tote, a horizontal quilted sheepskin, multi-pocket bag with a light-gold closure. “It opens far, and we all have the problem: If I buy a small purse, it’s full. [So] I’m going to buy myself a bigger purse—it’s still full.” She’s all about practical touches: Vibrato, and other handbags in the collection, have metal feet on the bottom to protect the bags from dirty floors. She’s bringing back the fanny pack. Dion, a mother of twins, thinks a lot about moms—working moms, stay-at-home moms, and naturally, moms (like herself) who ride roller coasters.

“Now suddenly they pull the thing down, and you need to get something out and you can’t,” Dion laments of the roller coaster. “You can wear [the fanny pack] and you can move it around.” We’re willing to wear an enormous, expandable black fanny pack on a roller coaster if it says Céline Dion on the front. Don’t expect her to stop at handbags. “My dream file is now many drawers,” she says, full of inspiration tears and sketches of “jewelry, fantastic cakes, party ideas, ties for men, boots and shoes, makeup.” She’s hoping to extend her lifestyle brand into all sorts of affordable items. “Like the songs I sing—I want people to think I’m accessible and reachable.” We would like to wear Céline jewelry while eating Céline cake.