    

Parties

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

April 24, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now
April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

April 20, 2017

Top Chef Masters Alum Lorena Garcia Gears Up to Open Her Venetian Restaurant
April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
April 18, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line

By Andrea Bennett | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Actually, Vegas's favorite songbird Céline Dion, has more than 200 bags coming in fall, and you already buy a few.

Celine-Dion-0001.jpg

The soundwave-emblazoned runway at Dion’s press conference echoed a design element in her bags.

Céline Dion’s style star is burning brighter than ever (thanks to a little risk-taking and celeb stylist Law Roach). So when she met the press at Project Las Vegas in February wearing a heart-stopping Schiaparelli haute couture romper, we cheered that her bag cost only $298. Oh, and that it carried the Céline Dion brand. Here’s what you must know now about Dion’s new bags: They’re drool-worthy and affordable. Clutches from the music-themed collection run about $80 and handbags around $300. She carried a black Octave bag—the pièce de résistance of the collection— a double-handled satchel bag with a removable shoulder strap and brushed gold hardware.

The collection is priced accessibly because she wanted it to be within reach of her fans—and to fulfill important functions like not spilling out while you are doing everyday Céline things like riding roller coasters. All are made in buttery soft leather—and a few in vegan leather—by luggage giant Bugatti Group. In September, her whole line of 200 handbags, wallets, and accessories will go on sale (although she’s staying mum for now on exactly where they’ll be sold). But you can already buy four pieces—including Octave—on celinedion.com. Her favorite is also our favorite.

“I love them all, but I love this one so much—can I say that?” she asks, pulling out the Vibrato tote, a horizontal quilted sheepskin, multi-pocket bag with a light-gold closure. “It opens far, and we all have the problem: If I buy a small purse, it’s full. [So] I’m going to buy myself a bigger purse—it’s still full.” She’s all about practical touches: Vibrato, and other handbags in the collection, have metal feet on the bottom to protect the bags from dirty floors. She’s bringing back the fanny pack. Dion, a mother of twins, thinks a lot about moms—working moms, stay-at-home moms, and naturally, moms (like herself) who ride roller coasters.

“Now suddenly they pull the thing down, and you need to get something out and you can’t,” Dion laments of the roller coaster. “You can wear [the fanny pack] and you can move it around.” We’re willing to wear an enormous, expandable black fanny pack on a roller coaster if it says Céline Dion on the front. Don’t expect her to stop at handbags. “My dream file is now many drawers,” she says, full of inspiration tears and sketches of “jewelry, fantastic cakes, party ideas, ties for men, boots and shoes, makeup.” She’s hoping to extend her lifestyle brand into all sorts of affordable items. “Like the songs I sing—I want people to think I’m accessible and reachable.” We would like to wear Céline jewelry while eating Céline cake.

Tags: celebrities accessories celebs bags handbags celine dion _feature late spring 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

