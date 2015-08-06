Andrea Moreno, Ashley Faraday, Richard Moreno, and Molly Rose
Mellysa Harris and Chris Colman
Kenneth Tangen, Fadey Makhamre, Anthony Cavalieri, Adrian Venturi, and Brian Chinn
The Aqua Lillies perform
The Moonshiners entertain the crowd
Vanessa Doleshal and Debbie Bingham
On April 6, 2017, Vegas celebrated the launch of The Aquatic Club at The Palazzo with a poolside soirée. The Moonshiners entertained the crowd with tunes all evening and the Aqua Lillies synchronized swimmers made a surprise appearance as well. Guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails by Havana Club rum and appetizers from Sushi Samba.