| April 6, 2017 | Lifestyle

The Animal Foundation’s 14th “Best in Show” event is coming to the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, April 23rd. Doors open at noon; the show begins at 12:45.

Join local celebrities and news personalities for Las Vegas’ premier dog show, featuring more than 50 shelter dogs and benefiting the 30,000 lost and homeless pets that enter the shelter every year.

General admission is just $10 and children 5 and under get in free. Group discounts are available.

Visit UNLVtickets to purchase tickets. You don’t want to miss this PAW-some event!​

DOG PROFILES

VALENTINO

ID: 939745

AGE: 2 YEARS

SEX: MALE

BREED: LABRADOR RETRIEVER

ABOUT ME: I’m an active kind of guy who loves hiking, running, swimming, snuggling, belly rubs, and being brushed. I stay close on or off leash. Maybe, I could be your trail running companion! I love chicken, cheese, and bones and will do anything for food. I have great training potential, and already can sit and stay and would love to learn more tricks. I enjoy socializing with other dogs and people and generally am a friendly tail wagger. I’m house broken, use a doggie door, and am calm and content in my crate when you are gone. Please invite me into your active family. I promise to bring fun and much love.

BUSTER

ID: 945226

AGE: 10 MONTHS

SEX: MALE

BREED: TIBETAN TERRIER

ABOUT ME: I am a happy sweetie pie who is eager to send lots of love and kisses your way. I enjoy being by your side wherever you go. I like snuggling in your lap, riding with you in the car, socializing at dog parks, and having fun with children. I’m even good with my cat friends. Sometimes I am energetic and lively, and sometimes I just like to chill. I can be vocal at times. I will learn quickly so that I can please you. I already know how to sit and am making good progress with potty training. I like playing with my rope toy and am fine left unattended in the house. Adopt me, and I’ll bring cheerfulness and fun to your home!

TRISTA

ID: 945504

AGE: 2 YEARS

SEX: FEMALE

BREED: BORDER COLLIE

ABOUT ME: I am a beauty! Check out my gorgeous coat and bright intelligent eyes! Also, notice my adorable one-ear-up, one-ear-down look. I’m a happy, playful girl who socializes well with dogs and enjoys children. I can be mellow and sweet, as well as energetic and fun. I’m a lover, and please excuse me if I jump up due to excitement when I see you. I know how to sit, and I’m smart and can learn so much more from you. I LOVE to play ball, but my very favorite pastime is being petted and getting attention. I have so much love and affection to share with you!

MIKO

ID: 941151

AGE: 3 YEARS

SEX: MALE

BREED: PEKINGESE

ABOUT ME: I may be a little shy at first, but soon I will be a snuggler with everyone in the family, including the kids and other pets. I love hugs and belly rubs, sitting on my human’s lap, and maybe even sleeping on the bed, if invited. I like road trips and sit politely on the front seat. I walk well on my leash and enjoy meeting my canine friends at the dog park. I also spend time munching on my favorite snacks, like pupperoni and chicken, and playing with my toy teddy bear. I’m very smart, and little treats help me learn new tricks and good manners. I have nearly mastered the art of becoming housebroken and can use a doggie door. Adopt me, and I’ll show you all the new things I can learn!

DIGGUMS

ID: 943508

AGE: 5 MONTHS

SEX: MALE

BREED: DACHSHUND/CHIHUAHUA MIX

ABOUT ME: I am an adorable little guy with lots of energy and playfulness to share. I like snuggling with my canine friend Chloe Marie and would love to live in a home with her or another dog friend. I’m smart, alert, and outgoing, and I love socializing with my human and canine friends. Sometimes I get to take a car ride and see the outside world—so fun. I love getting puppy treats for good behavior. I spend much of my time with chew toys and also giving kisses and sleeping on a cozy lap. I am young and learning, but very smart. You can teach me so many things in our new home together!