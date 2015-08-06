    

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

March 29, 2017 | Parties

On March 29, 2017, Vegas magazine and Gaudin Porsche co-hosted a spectacular event to unveil the 2017 Porsche Panamera to an excited crowd. Porsche enthusiasts enjoyed cocktails courtesy of Casa Noble tequila, Svedka vodka, and Knob Creek rye whiskey; shopped fabulous displays from Chopard jewelry and watches; and enjoyed the piano music of Alexandria Le during the evening.

Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Justin Harrison

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

