By Lydia Geisel | April 4, 2017 | Lifestyle

So, maybe your spring break-bod plans didn’t quite pan out the way you’d hope. There’s still plenty of time to sculpt, sweat, and perfect this season so you can rock your favorite strapless dress or sleeveless top come summer. We asked eight of Vegas’s top trainers to share their secrets on how to attain rock-solid guns by Memorial Day weekend.

Lauren Montz, Owner at Pure Barre - Las Vegas

“Pure Barre is all about toning the areas of the body that we all struggle with most: arms, abs, thighs, and seats. My tip for toning arms is that proper form is always more important than how heavy your weights are. At Pure Barre we utilize light weights and focus on small, isometric movements to work each muscle in the arm to fatigue, then we stretch to create long, lean lines.”

Maria and Gregorio Serrata, Owners of CycleBar Henderson

“Cardio workouts with added arm sculpting is an ideal way to cross train and look great by Memorial Day weekend. Bicep curls, tricep presses, pulses, and shoulder presses all tone and sculpt arms, especially if you are cycling on a stationary bike AND toning arms simultaneously at CycleBar. Not only does this workout tone and shape your body, you will forget that you are even working out because you will be having so much fun!”

Leah Trask, Instructor at TruFusion

“Getting great arms requires three things: hard work, a clean diet, and cardio—which is often overlooked. I suggest working with weights 2-3 times a week and splitting up certain muscle groups. Some say back/biceps, chest/tricep, and then shoulders. I personally work back with triceps, biceps with shoulders, and use bodyweight drills for chest (there's that cardio!) Make sure to give a couple of days before you hit the muscle hard again and get enough protein and water to fuel those muscles!”

Christina Boyce, Instructor at 103 Hot Pilates & Yoga

“Consistently practicing kickboxing, bootcamp, yoga, and pilates is the perfect storm to creating sculpted and chiseled arms. It's not all this or just that...it's a combination of the four.”

Mary Alus, Yoga and Pilates Instructor at The Spa at Trump International Hotel

“Toning is best achieved by isolation. [For sculpted arms,] I suggest doing three rounds of three different exercises isolating the same muscle group. Start with hand weights of five pounds or more in each hand. Execute bicep curls, tricep presses, and palms down shoulder raises for 10 reps, three times each with a 30-second recovery break in between reps. Maintain this routine alternating with other muscle groups to obtain full body strength!”

Rocket Rosen, Lead Fitness Instructor at ARIA Resort & Casino

“When toning arms, the most important thing to remember is that, while you can work your biceps and triceps from sun up to sundown, you will still need to focus on reducing your body fat to see optimal results. By reducing body fat, the muscles become more visible, allowing them to look more toned and defined.”

Adam Jones, Trainer at David Barton Gym

“Start NOW, use body weight, don't waste time in your workouts, and superset everything. Supersets of bicep curls and tricep extensions with body weight will do the trick.”

Neil Boyce, Certified Insanity Trainer and Instructor at 103 Hot Pilates & Yoga

“A well rounded workout routine that includes weights, pilates, yoga, bootcamp, and kickboxing will build your strength, giving you toned and defined muscles in your arms. Lift, punch, push up, and follow a goal-focused eating plan to get strong, toned, lean, defined arms.”