    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
Read More

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

See More
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Read More

March 29, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses for Every Spring Occasion
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

| March 4, 2017 | Parties

Share

On March 4, 2017, the Neon Museum hosted its inaugural Boneyard Ball at Paris Hotel & Casino. At the celebration of iconic Las Vegas, guests were treated to an exclusive exhibition of signs from the Neon Museum’s collection that had not recently been on display. The Neon Museum honored Jan Jones Blackhurst with the Glow award, while guests enjoyed a silent and live auctions, delicious cuisine, and entertainment by Vegas favorite, Frankie Moreno.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Cashman Photo

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
Read More

March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
Read More

March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE