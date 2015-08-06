Patrick and Margaret Klenk with Renee and Bill Marion
Norm Clarke and Vince Alberta
Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Bill Marion, Jan Jones Blackhurst, Rob McCoy, and Barbara Molasky Sloan
Amanda Riley, auction puppy Jean Pierre, and Christie Lee
Greg Matsunami, Dulcinea Rongavilla, and Mike PeQueen
Dawn Merritt, Cynthia Warso, and Judyann Price
Brenda Bogue and Cynthia Warso
Jan Jones Blackhurst
Barbara Molasky Sloan, Jan Jones Blackhurst, and Mayor Carolyn G Goodman
Andrea Bennett Gardner and Reid Gardner
Amanda Riley and Gabriela Aguilar
On March 4, 2017, the Neon Museum hosted its inaugural Boneyard Ball at Paris Hotel & Casino. At the celebration of iconic Las Vegas, guests were treated to an exclusive exhibition of signs from the Neon Museum’s collection that had not recently been on display. The Neon Museum honored Jan Jones Blackhurst with the Glow award, while guests enjoyed a silent and live auctions, delicious cuisine, and entertainment by Vegas favorite, Frankie Moreno.