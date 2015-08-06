| March 4, 2017 | Parties

On March 4, 2017, the Neon Museum hosted its inaugural Boneyard Ball at Paris Hotel & Casino. At the celebration of iconic Las Vegas, guests were treated to an exclusive exhibition of signs from the Neon Museum’s collection that had not recently been on display. The Neon Museum honored Jan Jones Blackhurst with the Glow award, while guests enjoyed a silent and live auctions, delicious cuisine, and entertainment by Vegas favorite, Frankie Moreno.