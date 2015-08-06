Jane Schorr, Jillian Kester, Maggie Plaster, Susan Molasky, and Sharon Jenkins
Heather Caravella, Adam Petrasich, Kim Wagner, Jason Jones, and Mark Petrasich
Yigal Azrouel Fashion Show
Carole Fisher and Susan Molasky
Maggie Plaster, Richard Plaster, and Jillian Kester
Ellen Schaner, Christy Molasky, and Anna Robins
Myra Greenspun, Lindy Schumacher, Yigal Azrouel, Arda Yemenadijian, Sheryl Goldstei, Matar Cohen, Susan Molasky, and Parvin Jacobs, M.D.
On March 10, 2017, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest non-profit hospice in Nevada, held its annual 'Flair for Care' Fashion Show at the Wynn Las Vegas featuring the 2017 Fall Collection of international designer Yigal Azrouël. This event serves as the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year supporting for the hospice's uncompensated care program. Every year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides more than $1 million in uncompensated care to individuals in Southern Nevada.