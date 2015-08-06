Val Chmerkovskiy, Councilman Bob Beers, Tony Dovolani, and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Pia Zadora and Tony Dovolani
Chadwick Johnson
Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy with Tony Dovolani
Kim Armenta and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Alexis Johnson, Tony Dovolani, Heather Fitzgerald, and Val Chmerkovskiy
Val Chmerkovskiy, Tamy Unglesbee, and Tony Dovolani
Val Chmerkovskiy, Randy Slovacek, Michael Caprio, and Tony Dovolani
Share
On March 9, 2017, Dancing with the Stars professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Tony Dovolani, along with their business partners, celebrated the grand opening of their Dance With Me dance studio located in Tivoli Village. Hundreds of fans turned out to meet the pros, take photos, watch performances by the studio’s skilled instructors and dance the night away. Maks, Val, and Tony, along with Maks’ and Val’s father, Sasha Chmerkovskiy, and other studio partners, also held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers.