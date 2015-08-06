Jimmy Slonina plays the young ringmaster in the fifth annual One Night for One Drop
Lisa Loeb
Mosh and Claire Sinclair
GRAMMY nominated rapper Redfoo performs
Duo Sky Angels perform one-of-a-kind circus routine
Scott Hoying
Malevo brings the heat with sizzling Malambo choreography.
Finale features The Tenors, William Shatner, Grace VanderWaal, Redfoo, and others.
Noriko Takahashi amazes audience members with her award-winning baton twirling routine
Penn Jillette and Marie Osmond
Performers thrill guests with the Hilarious Banana Routine.
On March 3, 2017, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together to support the fifth annual One Night for One Drop imagined by Cirque du Soleil, raising funds and awareness to benefit critical water issues worldwide. Presented by MGM Resorts International and Zappos.com inside the Zumanity Theatre at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the star-studded event featured performances by multi-platinum selling vocal group The Tenors and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner, with additional performances by America’s Got Talent (AGT) winner Grace VanderWaal, GRAMMY-nominated rapper Redfoo from the Party Rock Crew, AGT finalist Malevo, and more.