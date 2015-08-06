    

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 3, 2017

One Night for One Drop 2017
Read More

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event

Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails
Read More

March 8, 2017

Cocktails That Creatively Use the Best of Spring's Produce
Read More

March 3, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Bring Culinary Creations to the Cosmopolitan

Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Read More

March 15, 2017

How to Show Off Your St. Patrick's Day Pride at the Office
Read More

March 14, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Products for Effortless Beach Waves without Harsh Heat
Read More

March 10, 2017

Retro Prep-Inspired Pieces You Need This Spring
10 Ways to Elevate Your Beauty Sleep This Season

By Jessica Estrada | March 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

What’s the number one secret to beauty and well-being? Sleep. Catching some quality ZZZs is essential for both looking and feeling good. Here’s 10 items that will take your beauty sleep to the next level this spring.

Comfy Mattress

Casper-Matress-Sleep-Better.jpg

The Casper Mattress, Casper ($950). casper.com

Investing in a quality mattress is step number one. This memory foam mattress contours to your body and keeps you cool while you sleep. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with this fluffy pillow.

Luxe Bedding

Parachute-Percale-Venice-Bedding-Set-Sleep-Better.jpg

Percale Venice Bedding Set, Parachute (starting at $219). parachutehome.com

Give your bed that plush hotel look and feel with these utterly luxe Egyptian cotton sheets. Blissful sleep awaits.

Chic Sleep Mask

Olivia-Von-Halle-Eyemask-Elsa-Sleep-Better.jpg

Eyemask Elsa, Olivia Von Halle ($79). oliviavonhalle.com

Slip on this silky eye mask to block out all the light and help you fall asleep faster.

Cozy Blanket

Cozychic-Barefoot-In-The-Wild-Throw-Sleep-Better.jpg

Cozychic Barefoot in The Wild Throw, Barefoot Dreams ($180). barefootdreams.com

Cuddle up with this cozy (and stylish!) blanket at night and you won’t be able to keep your eyes open.

Beauty Pillow

Beauty-Bear-Nurse-Jamie-Sleep-Better.jpg

Beauty Bear Anti-Wrinkle Pillow, Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions ($69). nursejamie.com

This unusually shaped pillow takes the term beauty sleep quite literally. It’s specially designed to prevent wrinkles and sleep lines. You’ll wake up feeling #flawless.

Sleep Sound Machine

Tranquil-Moments-Sounds-Machine-Sleep-Better.jpg

Advanced Sleep Sound Machine, Tranquil Moments ($170). Brookstone, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-650-2048

Fall asleep to the soothing melody of crashing ocean waves or rainfall with the help of this handy sleep sound machine.

Relaxing Pillow Spray

Deep-Sleep-Pillow-Spray-This-Works-Sleep-Better.jpg

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, This Works ($29). net-a-porter.com

A spritz of this lavender and chamomile pillow spray and you’re off to sleep.

Silk Pajamas

Lunya_Washable-Silk-Dress-Sleep-Better.jpg

Washable Silk Dress, Lunya ($188). lunya.co

This fancy silk sleep dress is almost too pretty to wear to bed.

Silk Pillowcase

Slip-Pure-Silk-Pillow-Case-Sleep-Better.jpg

Pillowcase, Slip Silk Pillowcase ($79). slipsilkpillowcase.com

The benefits of sleeping with this luxurious silk pillowcase include wrinkle prevention and no more bed head. Need we say more?

Chic Comforter

Brooklinen-Down-Comforter-Sleep-Better.jpg

Down Comforter, Brooklinen ($299). brooklinen.com

No sleeping haven is complete without a fluffy, cloud-like comforter. This irresistible comforter will keep you nice and cozy on breezy spring nights.

Lifestyle

