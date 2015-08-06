By Lydia Geisel | March 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

If you’re currently caught up in chaotic wedding planning, you’ve surely realized that the venue can be a make or break. Whether you need a dreamy location for the ceremony or a standout spot to host the reception, there’s a luxe Vegas venue for all of your big day needs.

An unforgettable evening is best shared with loved ones at a spectacular venue that will leave fellow newlyweds in envy. Whether you’re a Vegas-native or an out-of-towner looking to lock things down in Sin City, there’s multiple chic options to consider—from the cozy pool deck to the extravagant ballroom—at this five-star hotel. 2600 W. Harmon Ave., 702-590-5683

For a stylish location set against the city skyline, consider hosting your special day at this luxe hotel. With the help of a dedicated wedding specialist who is connected with Vegas’s finest vendors, your dream day is guaranteed to run according to plan. Bonus? The bride and groom get a complimentary honeymoon night. 3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-590-8888

If a ceremony that serves to rival the honeymoon is what you seek, opt for an elegant evening outdoors at the Four Season’s Fountain Terrace. If you couldn’t find the time to plan the destination wedding of your dreams, this lush garden space will instantly transport you and your guests to the tropics. 3960 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-5000

For the soon-to-be spouses looking to keep things intimate, consider this luxe lounge that’s perfect for smaller parties. Whether you wish to buy out the full venue or simply toast to your romance in a private dining room, your celebration will be beautifully complemented with seasonally-inspired dishes and an impressive cocktail menu. 99 Convention Centre Dr., 702-407-5303