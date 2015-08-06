    

Parties

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

March 8, 2017

Cocktails That Creatively Use the Best of Spring's Produce
March 3, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Bring Culinary Creations to the Cosmopolitan
February 24, 2017

Where to Eat Creole Cuisine in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

March 10, 2017

Retro Prep-Inspired Pieces You Need This Spring
March 9, 2017

9 Embroidered Fashion Pieces That Make a Major Spring Statement
March 7, 2017

Tory Burch Brings Athleisure Line Tory Sport to Las Vegas
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
The Hottest Wedding Venues in Vegas Right Now

By Lydia Geisel | March 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

If you’re currently caught up in chaotic wedding planning, you’ve surely realized that the venue can be a make or break. Whether you need a dreamy location for the ceremony or a standout spot to host the reception, there’s a luxe Vegas venue for all of your big day needs.

Vdara

Vdara-Las-Vegas-Wedding-Venues.jpg

An unforgettable evening is best shared with loved ones at a spectacular venue that will leave fellow newlyweds in envy. Whether you’re a Vegas-native or an out-of-towner looking to lock things down in Sin City, there’s multiple chic options to consider—from the cozy pool deck to the extravagant ballroom—at this five-star hotel. 2600 W. Harmon Ave., 702-590-5683

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin-Oriental-Las-Vegas-Wedding-Venues.jpg

For a stylish location set against the city skyline, consider hosting your special day at this luxe hotel. With the help of a dedicated wedding specialist who is connected with Vegas’s finest vendors, your dream day is guaranteed to run according to plan. Bonus? The bride and groom get a complimentary honeymoon night. 3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-590-8888

The Four Seasons

Four-Seasons-Las-Vegas-Wedding-Venues.jpg

If a ceremony that serves to rival the honeymoon is what you seek, opt for an elegant evening outdoors at the Four Season’s Fountain Terrace. If you couldn’t find the time to plan the destination wedding of your dreams, this lush garden space will instantly transport you and your guests to the tropics. 3960 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-5000

The Barrymore

Barrymore-Las-Vegas-Wedding-Venues.jpg

For the soon-to-be spouses looking to keep things intimate, consider this luxe lounge that’s perfect for smaller parties. Whether you wish to buy out the full venue or simply toast to your romance in a private dining room, your celebration will be beautifully complemented with seasonally-inspired dishes and an impressive cocktail menu. 99 Convention Centre Dr., 702-407-5303

Categories: Lifestyle

