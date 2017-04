By Jessica Estrada | February 27, 2017 | People

Although we love seeing all the action on the red carpet and on the Oscars stage, we also can’t help but get giddy over the glitzy and not-so-glitzy Instagrams of celebs getting ready for the big day. Check out our 15 favorites below.

Janelle Monáe Starts Oscars Day With Gratitude

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Current Los Angeles Confidential cover star Janelle Monáe documents this very special day that she’s been dreaming of since she was a little girl with a gratitude session.

Jessica Biel Gets Her Sweat On

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Jessica Biel balances her post-Oscars indulgence with a pre-show workout.

Justin Timberlake Warms Up Before the Show

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Meanwhile, Biel’s hubby JT was backstage prepping to bring sexy back with his killer opening performance.

Ryan Seacrest Hits Up SoulCycle

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Ryan Seacrest likes to prep for the big day with an early morning sweat session at SoulCycle.

Hailee Steinfeld Has a Mini Photoshoot Before the Show

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

How darling does Edge of Seventeen star Hailee Steinfeld look in her ethereal floral dress? Insert heart-eyed emojis here.

Taraji P. Henson Calmed Her Nerves With a Bath

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson kicked off Oscars day with some me time in the bath.

Darby Stanchfield Takes Selfies With Her Glam Squad

A post shared by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

A glam session isn’t complete without a selfie with your hair and makeup team.

Priyanka Chopra Preps Her Skin With a Face Mask

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Before the glam event, Priyanka Chopra gets her skin all glowy and red carpet ready with a face mask.

Octavia Spencer Preps With Coffee and a Bath

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Octavia Spencer gets her energy for the big day with a dose of caffeine and a relaxing bubble bath.

Auli'i Cravalho Shows Off Her Oscars Tickets

A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho gets excited for the show by snapping a selfie with her golden Oscars tickets.

Chrissy Teigen Honors Baby Luna With an Oscar

A post shared by Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to make the sweetest Oscars Instagram video ever starring baby Luna.

Heidi Klum Shares Her Entire Glamming Process

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Supermodel Heidi Klum takes the #glamsquad selfie to the next level with a time-lapse video that shows her complete transformation from fresh face to full glam.

Jimmy Kimmel Preps His Jokes Backstage

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Here’s Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel prepping his Matt Damon jokes for the night.

Karlie Kloss Shares a Behind the Scenes Shot of the Dressing Room

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Although the red carpet is nothing but glitz and glam, the getting ready process is anything but fancy. Supermodel Karlie Kloss shares a behind the scenes peek at what really goes down in the dressing room.

Naomie Harris Multitasks While Getting Ready

A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Moonlight star Naomie Harris saves time by getting her hair and makeup done while fueling up for the big day with some food.