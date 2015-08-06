Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

By Athena Costanza Torkel | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Marvel's sexiest deadly weapon makes her modern comic book debut right here in Vegas.

Elektra Natchios is known to fans of the Marvel’s Daredevil series on Netflix as an equal parts scary and sexy ninja assassin—and love interest of the show’s titular superhero. But comic book fans have known her as one bad-ass (and über-wealthy) heroine since her first Daredevil appearance in 1981. Now for the first time, Elektra gets her own solo comic series, which kicked off in Sin City in February when, on the off-side of her off-again/on-again romance with Daredevil, she ditches Manhattan and slinks off to Vegas (as one does).

“Elektra is in Vegas to hide in plain sight,” says writer Matt Owens. “She, like all of us, is searching for belonging—for a place of zero judgment. She goes to Vegas to spend all of her money away, not thinking about her next move. That’s where she gets wrapped up in something she wasn’t expecting.” Sounds about right for the city that’s the perfect cover for a fashionable femme fatale. “Vegas immediately jumped out at me,” says Owens of the idea for the setting.

“It’s fun and sexy and dangerous in ways that New York is not.” Safe to say that where Elektra goes, trouble soon follows, and trouble arrives in the form of Arcade, another assassin (and oft X-Men foe) who leaves his victims playing a game of chance for their lives. Expect high-stakes battles from New York-New York (“because how could I not?” Owens says) to Luxor and other Vegas icons. Elektra is the dark heroine who plays by her own rules, shedding her identity to try on something new in Vegas, and keeping to the shadows, where the rules don’t matter. Words to live by? Well, maybe for the weekend.