    

Parties

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

April 3, 2017

7 Embroidered Jeans to Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Reboot
March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

By Athena Costanza Torkel | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Marvel's sexiest deadly weapon makes her modern comic book debut right here in Vegas.

Elektra-marvel.jpg

Elektra Natchios is known to fans of the Marvel’s Daredevil series on Netflix as an equal parts scary and sexy ninja assassin—and love interest of the show’s titular superhero. But comic book fans have known her as one bad-ass (and über-wealthy) heroine since her first Daredevil appearance in 1981. Now for the first time, Elektra gets her own solo comic series, which kicked off in Sin City in February when, on the off-side of her off-again/on-again romance with Daredevil, she ditches Manhattan and slinks off to Vegas (as one does).

“Elektra is in Vegas to hide in plain sight,” says writer Matt Owens. “She, like all of us, is searching for belonging—for a place of zero judgment. She goes to Vegas to spend all of her money away, not thinking about her next move. That’s where she gets wrapped up in something she wasn’t expecting.” Sounds about right for the city that’s the perfect cover for a fashionable femme fatale. “Vegas immediately jumped out at me,” says Owens of the idea for the setting.

“It’s fun and sexy and dangerous in ways that New York is not.” Safe to say that where Elektra goes, trouble soon follows, and trouble arrives in the form of Arcade, another assassin (and oft X-Men foe) who leaves his victims playing a game of chance for their lives. Expect high-stakes battles from New York-New York (“because how could I not?” Owens says) to Luxor and other Vegas icons. Elektra is the dark heroine who plays by her own rules, shedding her identity to try on something new in Vegas, and keeping to the shadows, where the rules don’t matter. Words to live by? Well, maybe for the weekend.

Tags: netflix _feature spring 2017 comic book
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

