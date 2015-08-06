    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
Read More

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

See More
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

7 Embroidered Jeans to Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Reboot
Read More

March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Why Musical Acts of the '90s Are Taking Over Vegas

By Mark Gray | March 1, 2017 | Culture

Share

If you majored in boy bands in the '90s, your concentration comes in handy this year.

058_VEGSPR17.jpg

The Las Vegas entertainment scene has hopped into a music time machine and set the dial squarely to a time when crop tops and high tops were the norm and when songs smelled like teen spirit. Yes, the city is fully embracing the 1990s and it’s paying off. In March, the Backstreet Boys kick off a 26-show residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood (844-379-0370). Ticket sales were so swift that more shows had to be added to satisfy demand. In fact, Backstreet made Vegas history as the fastest selling residency show in the city’s modern history. It’s not just them. In February, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Badd (remember them?) and a slew of others set their sights on Hard Rock’s The Joint for the “I Love the 90s” concert.

In May, New Kids On the Block, Paula Abdul, and Boyz II Men bring their “Total Package” tour to the T-Mobile Arena (702-692-1600). Luxor’s LAX nightclub has been successfully booking ’90s-era acts to perform for over a year now, as well. Why? “There’s a lot of nostalgia around the ’90s,” says Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas, the masterminds behind the Backstreet residency. “These people are at that perfect age where they remember what it was like 20 years ago, when they were effectively 10 to 15 years old. If this was happening five or six years ago, it wouldn’t be quite the same.” In other words: Stop, collaborate, and listen to the music of a generation we can’t get enough of.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: music shows vegas shows ricky martin _feature spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JOHNNY LOUIS/FILMMAGIC (BOYZ II MEN); DENISE TRUSCELLO/WIREIMAGE (BACKSTREET BOYS); LEON BENNETT/
GETTY IMAGES (NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK); R MICKSHAW/AMERICAN IDOL 2009/GETTY IMAGES FOR FO (PAULA ABDUL)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
Read More

March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
Read More

March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE