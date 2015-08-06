    

Parties

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On

By Lydia Geisel | February 16, 2017 | Food & Drink

Rid your mind of spring-break-bod stress and indulge in cheesy goodness at one of these Vegas restos that do right by this classic comfort food dish.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

House-of-Blues-Mac-and-Cheese.jpg

Scratch the Kraft and make a night of your macaroni obsession with a night dedicated to southern cooking and live music. This blues-inspired eatery boasts a Lobster Mac & Cheese: poached lobster topped with a creamy cheese sauce and a layer of crunchy bread crumbs. For those hankering for a touch of seafood in their side dish, this mac is for you. Mandalay Place, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-7600

Honey Salt

Who said there’s nothing nutritious about a hefty serving of mac ‘n cheese? This farm-to-table resto’s delicious offering is crafted with kale and Anaheim pepper, so there’s no need to feel guilty the morning after. 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-445-6100

Smith and Wollensky

Smith-and-Wollensky-Mac-and-Cheese.jpg

While known for their steak, this luxe meat-haven also boasts killer bowls of macaroni—from truffled to braised beef rib. The only thing that will be on your mind after noshing on this addictive side is seconds. 3767 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-4100

Buddy V’s Ristorante

Putting a special Italian twist on this classic American dish, Buddy V’s Macaroni & Cheese Carbonara mixes smoked mozzarella, fontina, egg, and pancetta. Whether you’re dining solo or with friends, there’s nothing better than falling in love with a dish that is well-deserved. The Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, 3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-607-2355

Tags: restaurants vegas restaurants food mac and cheese what to eat _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/SMITHANDWOLLENSKYSTEAKHOUSE

