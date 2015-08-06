By Lydia Geisel | February 16, 2017 | Food & Drink

Rid your mind of spring-break-bod stress and indulge in cheesy goodness at one of these Vegas restos that do right by this classic comfort food dish.

Scratch the Kraft and make a night of your macaroni obsession with a night dedicated to southern cooking and live music. This blues-inspired eatery boasts a Lobster Mac & Cheese: poached lobster topped with a creamy cheese sauce and a layer of crunchy bread crumbs. For those hankering for a touch of seafood in their side dish, this mac is for you. Mandalay Place, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-632-7600

Who said there’s nothing nutritious about a hefty serving of mac ‘n cheese? This farm-to-table resto’s delicious offering is crafted with kale and Anaheim pepper, so there’s no need to feel guilty the morning after. 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-445-6100

While known for their steak, this luxe meat-haven also boasts killer bowls of macaroni—from truffled to braised beef rib. The only thing that will be on your mind after noshing on this addictive side is seconds. 3767 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-4100

Putting a special Italian twist on this classic American dish, Buddy V’s Macaroni & Cheese Carbonara mixes smoked mozzarella, fontina, egg, and pancetta. Whether you’re dining solo or with friends, there’s nothing better than falling in love with a dish that is well-deserved. The Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, 3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-607-2355